Comcast launches Wilkes-Barre service

This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Wilkes-Barre residents can now choose between cable providers with the introduction of Comcast into the city. AP file photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — City residents can choose between cable providers with the introduction of Comcast.

The company Tuesday said it began providing internet, television and streaming services in the North End and expects to complete construction of its network throughout the city and neighboring Wilkes-Barre Township by the end of 2022.

Comcast also expanded into the West Side municipalities of Pringle and Courtdale. Service to Kingston began last year. Next year Larksville will be added to the growing list.

Residents can check for coverage in their area and also order service online by visiting centralpa.comcast.com/2021/11/16/luzerne/. They can also visit the Xfinity Store at 1150 state Route 315 in Plains Township.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to the new Xfinity and Comcast Business products and services available to additional residents and business owners in Luzerne County,” Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region said in a press release. “We are proud to build on existing service to Pittston, Dallas and other areas of the county and pleased to become an even bigger part of the Luzerne County community as we complete these expansions.”

In February, Wilkes-Barre City Council approved a 10-year franchise agreement with Comcast that allowed a second provider into the market to compete against Service Electric Cable TV Inc.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown welcomed the addition of Comcast into the city.

“Comcast’s expansion of service within the City of Wilkes-Barre will assist our residents and businesses in obtaining reliable and quality internet access. A strong network is more important than ever and an important factor in improving our community,” Brown said in a press release.

State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Luzerne, added, “High-speed internet service enables students to access educational resources, families to enjoy entertainment options and employers to conduct business in the global marketplace. The expansion of Gigabit internet service opens a multitude of new opportunities for local businesses and families.”