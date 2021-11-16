ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Exicure, Inc. ("Exicure" or the "Company") (XCUR) - Get Exicure, Inc. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Exicure investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/exicure-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On November 15, 2021, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia."

On this news, Exicure's stock declined nearly 29% during intraday trading on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Exicure should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation.

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

