ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Xi Stresses Sound China-US Ties In Virtual Meeting With Biden

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

President Xi Jinping and his United States counterpart Joe Biden on Tuesday morning held comprehensive and in-depth communications and exchanges over strategic, overall and fundamental issues concerning bilateral ties as well as important issues of common concern during a virtual meeting.

The meeting, which lasted a longer-than-expected three and a half hours, was the first of its kind between the two leaders since Biden took office in January. They had spoken twice over the phone, in February and September.

Here are some highlights of the virtual meeting:

On Taiwan

Xi told Biden that China will be compelled to take resolute measures, should the separatist forces for " Taiwan independence" make coercive provocations or even cross the red line.

Xi said that the new wave of tensions across the Taiwan Straits was due to the repeated attempts by the Taiwan authorities to look for US support for their independence agenda as well as the intention of some Americans to use Taiwan to contain China.

Such moves are extremely dangerous and are just like playing with fire, he said, noting that whoever plays with fire will get burnt.

On human rights

Xi said that whether a country is democratic or not should be left to its own people to decide, and dismissing forms of democracy that are different from one's own is in itself undemocratic.

The president also said that China is ready to have dialogues on human rights on the basis of mutual respect, but opposes using human rights as a pretext to meddle in other countries' internal affairs.

On climate change

Xi said that climate change can well become a new highlight of China-US cooperation as both countries are transitioning to green and low-carbon economy.

Noting that China is still the largest developing country in the world, Xi said all countries need to uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, and strike a balance between addressing climate change and protecting livelihoods.

"What the world needs is less finger-pointing or blame game, but more solidarity and cooperation," said Xi.

On China-US ties

Xi highlighted the importance of a sound and steady China-US relationship in advancing the two countries' development and for safeguarding a peaceful and stable international environment.

" China and the US should respect each other, coexist in peace, and pursue win-win cooperation," he said.

Xi also said that it is hoped that the US president will demonstrate political leadership and steer America's China policy back on the track of reason and pragmatism.

On China-US trade

Xi said that business is business, and economic and trade issues between China and the US should not be politicized.

He said that China takes seriously the wishes of the US business community to travel to China more easily, and has agreed to upgrade fast-track arrangements.

The president also said that the US should stop abusing or overstretching the concept of national security to suppress Chinese businesses.

He urged the US to be mindful of the spillover effects of its domestic macro policies and adopt responsible macroeconomic policies.

On global public health

Xi said that China and the US need to call for the establishment of a cooperation mechanism for global public health and communicable disease prevention and control, and promote further international exchanges and cooperation.

Response to any major disease must be based on science, he said, adding that politicizing diseases does no good but only harm.

Xi also said the pressing priority in the global COVID response is to address the vaccine deficits and close the vaccination gap.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-stresses-sound-china-us-ties-in-virtual-meeting-with-biden-301426131.html

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn

Comments / 0

Related
Seattle Times

Secretive Chinese committee draws up list to replace U.S. tech

China is accelerating plans to replace American and foreign technology, quietly empowering a secretive government-backed organization to vet and approve local suppliers in sensitive areas from cloud to semiconductors, people familiar with the matter said. Formed in 2016 to advise the government, the Information Technology Application Innovation Working Committee has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WTAJ

Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Saturday the United States and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings […]
WORLD
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Low Carbon Economy#Taiwan#Americans
TheAtlantaVoice

Rittenhouse verdict puts Biden in difficult political spot

A difficult political atmosphere for President Joe Biden may have become even more treacherous with the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Biden was already facing sliding poll numbers with an electorate worn down by the coronavirus pandemic and increasing inflation. Now, the president finds himself caught between outraged Democrats — some of whom were already stewing over Biden’s inability to land […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
cityxtramagazine.com

Top General Warns China Could Soon Spring Surprise Nuclear Strike On US

Hyten’s Tuesday interview came after a Monday night virtual meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. It was not clear whether the two discussed the hypersonic test, though Biden expressed concern about it when the initial report emerged last month. China has pledged since 1964 that it would...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. cooperation with partners causing China 'heartburn' -Campbell

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Expanded U.S. cooperation with partners is causing China "heartburn" and Chinese President Xi Jinping made clear to President Joe Biden in a virtual meeting that Washington's work to bolster ties with allies represented Cold War thinking, the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator said on Friday. Kurt...
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Xi has been China's own worst enemy

It is easy to look at recent news from China with alarm. Beijing’s recent hypersonic vehicle tests, expanded nuclear arsenal, and bellicosity toward Taiwan have prompted concern by the United States and its allies. But there is some positive news: Xi Jinping is still the general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party. And few have done more to alert the world to the threat posed by the Chinese communist regime.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

US, China in Early Stages of Possible Talks on Nukes, Cyberspace

WASHINGTON - A top U.S. national security official says Washington and Beijing are "in the very early stages" of discussions that could eventually tamp down military tensions but that China's seriousness will have to be tested. Kurt Campbell, U.S. National Security Council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, told a virtual audience...
U.S. POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Biden Can Stop China’s Move on Taiwan

Deception and surprise are supposedly the stock-in-trade of China’s way of war, as famously articulated by the legendary ancient sage, Sun Tzu. In the modern era, communist and erstwhile communist powers — China, the Soviet Union, North Korea, North Vietnam, Serbia under Milosevic, and Vladimir Putin’s Russia — consistently have put that teaching into practice.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy