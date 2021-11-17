ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup highlights: Cambridge Utd 3-1 Northampton

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague One Cambridge United cruise into the second round of the FA...

www.bbc.co.uk

boxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Middleweight Champion Brutally Knocks Out Irishman In 2 Rounds

Demetrius ‘Boo Boo’ Andrade showed the boxing world that he can be explosive when he wants to be. Doing so when he stopped Jason ‘El Animal’ Quigley in just two rounds on Friday night. WBO middleweight champion Andrade took Quigley out of the equation quickly as soon as he decided...
The Independent

Wesley Fofana ‘keen on Manchester United move’ as Chelsea ‘resume talks’ with Leicester star

What the papers sayJesse Lingard wants out of Manchester United as he looks for regular football ahead of the 2022 World Cup, according to the Daily Mirror The paper says the 28-year-old attacking midfielder has no desire to start talks about a new deal, while the Daily Mail reports Lingard could leave Old Trafford on loan in January, with Barcelona and AC Milan interested.Sticking with United, and the Daily Mirror says Wesley Fofana is eager to move to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, although the Sun reports the Leicester defender has resumed talks with Chelsea about a summer move.Newcastle and...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Oxford United 2-2 Bristol Rovers

Antony Evans' late penalty earned League Two side Bristol Rovers a replay as they twice pegged back Oxford United in a thrilling FA Cup first round tie. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. MATCH REPORT: Oxford United...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Plymouth Argyle

A scoreless draw at Hillsbourgh means both Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle must meet again to replay their first round fixture. MATCH REPORT: Sheffield Wednesday v Plymouth Argyle. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Rochdale 1-1 Notts County

Watch highlights as Notts County draw 1-1 with Rochdale to earn a replay in the first round of the FA Cup. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC Sport website and app. Available to UK users only.
vavel.com

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Salford City: Ammies edge past Daggers in FA Cup tie

Salford City have safely progressed in the FA Cup following a 1-0 victory over Dagenham & Redbridge at the Chigwell Construction Stadium. Ross Turnbull struck in the third minute as the Ammies held on to reach the second round for the second consecutive season. After the match, the second round...
SB Nation

FA WSL Recap & Highlights: Brighton 1-0 Everton Women

Brighton got the first look on goal in the 16’, but Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver got down to the left side to keep the score level. In the 33’, midfielder Aurora Galli broke free on the left wing and won her side a corner, one of four looks from the corner flag for the Toffees. Captain Izzy Christiansen delivered a swinging ball, but Brighton’s defense cleared the danger.
Shropshire Star

Shrewsbury Town face FA Cup long haul

Shrewsbury Town face a long trip north in the second round of the FA Cup after being drawn away at Carlisle United. However, Town should fancy their chances of progressing into the third round of the competition with the Cumbrian side currently second bottom of League Two. The tie is...
fourfourtwo.com

The 10 greatest FA Cup finals in history

The oldest national football competition in the world, the FA Cup, saw its first ever match played 150 years ago today. Since that fateful day, it has grown to become a cornerstone of British sporting culture; watched by millions around the globe. Here, FFT takes a walk down memory lane...
Ottumwa Courier

Belgium books World Cup ticket with 3-1 win over Estonia

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium booked its place at next year's World Cup with a 3-1 win over Estonia in their qualifying group on Saturday, guaranteeing a third straight appearance at the tournament. With just one match left to play in Group E, top-ranked Belgium remained unbeaten and has an unassailable...
BBC

Yate v Yeovil: FA investigating alleged abuse during FA Cup first-round tie

The Football Association is investigating alleged incidents of discriminatory abuse from the stands during the FA Cup game between Yate Town and Yeovil Town. National League side Yeovil beat seventh-tier Yate 5-0 in the first-round tie on 6 November. The match took place at Yate's Lodge Road ground in front...
The Independent

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a Jekyll and Hyde player for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is something of a Jekyll and Hyde player but he is happy to embrace both aspects of his game as it benefits his side.The England international has not started back-to-back matches since July 2020 but has been in the XI for two of the last three and played 81 minutes of the other.Klopp suggested the 28-year-old had been, on occasions, trying too hard to impress after an injury-plagued last couple of years but he was nevertheless happy with the way he had performed.Midfield has been a problem area with James Milner, Naby...
vavel.com

MK Dons 4-1 Cambridge United: The Warmdown

MK Dons were ruthless in attack as they eased past Cambridge United at StadiumMK on Saturday. The gulf in class between the two sides during Dons 4-1 victory was clear to see, as Scott Twine and Max Watters put on a pair of brilliant striking displays, each scoring twice. Former...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United

Wycombe pay for missed chances as Mark Cullen's first-half strike is enough to send League Two side Hartlepool into the second round of the FA Cup. MATCH REPORT: Wycombe Wanderers 0-1 Hartlepool United. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the BBC sport website...
BBC

FA Cup highlights: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town

Watch highlights as a sensational late strike from Idris El Mizouni completes a comeback victory for Ipswich Town at League Two Oldham Athletic in their FA Cup first-round replay. MATCH REPORT: Oldham Athletic 1-2 Ipswich Town. Watch all the goals from all the FA Cup first round matches on the...
newschain

No FA Cup return for Cheltenham’s Will Boyle

Cheltenham will continue to be without Will Boyle as they prepare to welcome Gillingham to The Jonny-Rocks Stadium for the FA Cup first round replay. The 26-year-old defender has not featured since Town’s 1-0 win over Accrington last month and boss Michael Duff confirmed “he can’t seem to shake” the injury.
