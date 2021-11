We all at some point or another have wanted to prove our doubters wrong. Well Margolnick is telling those with little faith to look out. “Watch Me” is an upbeat single with vibrant beats and infectious falsetto. The track also represents his powerful path to sobriety. The release evokes vibes of Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still” yet possesses a style all his own. The accompanying video offers creative depictions of the negative voices he constantly hears around him. All the hands rubbing his face might be a symbol of the people who try to hold him down.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO