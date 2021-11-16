ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wil Akogu drops off his reflective new album, 'Die An Idea'

By Ashton Howard
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough migrating away from your home country is never easy, being able to see different parts of the world and receive potential opportunities is a blessing. Born in Nigeria, rising artist Wil Akogu moved to the states when he was 11-years-old, bouncing between American cultural hubs like Chicago and Los Angeles....

