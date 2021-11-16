ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Promotes Lisa-Renee Ramirez To President Of Lifestyle Networks

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group ( AMG) proudly announces the elevation of Lisa-Renee Ramirez to President of Lifestyle Networks. Ramirez's previous title was Executive Vice President and Executive Producer of AMG Television, a title she's held since she started with AMGin 2008. In her new position, Ramirez will continue to oversee content creation, production, and programming for three of the AMG television lifestyle-themed networks: Recipe.TV, MyDestination.TV and Pets.TV. In addition to running these networks, Ramirez will continue as Executive Producer and director of the networks' multiple award-winning television series.

A 16-time Emmy®award-winner for her prior production work over the course of her career, Ramirez more recently, on behalf of AMG, garnered four Emmy®nominations in the past three consecutive years (2019-21). In 2019, chef/host Catherine Fulvio received an Emmy® nomination for "Outstanding Culinary Host" for the series A TASTE OF IRELAND: BALLYKNOCKEN COOKERY SCHOOL. In 2020, Ramirez was nominated twice for "Outstanding Directing" for two food and travel series she developed, produced and directed - KATIE PARLA'S ROME! and VERA' S LATIN AMERICA: PANAMA. In 2021, the series Ramirez developed, PARIS BISTRO COOKING WITH EDWARD DELLING-WILLIAMS, garnered AMG its second "Outstanding Culinary Host" Emmy® nomination for chef/host, Edward Delling-Williams. The various AMG series Ramirez has developed have won five prestigious Taste Awards while garnering Recipe.TV an induction into the Taste Awards Hall of Fame. This fall, Ramirez is excited to be featured in the Taste Awards annual "Tasteable Journal" magazine as one of their "Leaders & Tastemakers." Ramirez is honored to serve as an Executive Member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Born and raised in Southern California, Ramirez received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Southern California." Lisa-Renee Ramirez single-handedly put our multiple Emmy® award-nominated network Recipe.TV on the map and continues to produce engaging, enlightening, and entertaining content for our MyDestination.TV and Pets.TV lifestyle networks that resonates strongly with viewers," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Lisa-Renee is amazingly talented and a highly-valued creative executive whose tireless commitment keeps Allen Media Group at the forefront of lifestyle content across our television networks and digital platforms globally."

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment StudiosChairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Raleigh. Allen Media Group owns 32 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 20 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 180 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its thirteenth network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL in 2021. Allen Media Group also owns LOCAL NOW and THE GRIOfree -streaming AVOD services, powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 68 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to extend its corporate branding and content around the globe. It currently has active license agreements and programming in South Africa, The United Arab Emirates, Australia, The Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Groupprovides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the World Wide Web. Our mission is to provide excellent programming to our viewers, online users, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service, theatrical motion picture distribution company specializing in wide release commercial content. ESMP released 2017's highest-grossing independent movie, the shark thriller 47 METERS DOWN, which grossed over $44.3 million. In 2018, ESMP also released the critically-acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery-thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK and the sequel to 47 METERS DOWN, 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. The digital distribution unit of Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films.In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased The Grio, a highly-rated digital video-centric news community platform devoted to providing African-Americans with compelling stories and perspectives currently underrepresented in existing national news outlets. The Griofeatures aggregated and original video packages, news articles and opinion pieces on topics that include breaking news, politics, health, business and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was then purchased by NBC News in 2010. The digital platform remains focused on curating exciting digital content and currently has more than 100 million annual visitors.For more information, visit: www.entertainmentstudios.com

