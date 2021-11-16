ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. Reports Results For Third Fiscal Quarter 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Strong sales momentum with year-to-date revenue growth of 76%

Continued momentum as Company executes its business strategy with more acquisitions expected to close by the end of 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveToBeHappy, Inc. (OTCM: CAVR, soon to be LTBH) ("LiveToBeHappy" or the "Company"), a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. today reported financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter & Recent Highlights:

  • Total quarterly revenue decreased to $429 thousand, down from $971 thousand for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total nine-month 2021 revenue increased to $4.4 million, up 76%, compared to $2.5 million for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Total quarterly operating income loss was ($594) thousand, compared to operating income of $813 thousand in the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total nine-month 2021 operating loss of ($616) thousand, compared to operating income of $1.8 million for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Total quarterly net loss of ($596) thousand, compared to net income of $812 thousand for the third quarter of 2020.
  • Total nine-month 2021 net loss of ($622) thousand, compared to net income of $1.8 million for the first nine months of 2020.
  • Added PostBidShip and Trudant Financial Executive Services to its portfolio of companies, subsequent to the end of the third quarter, with significant progress made towards completing the remaining five companies under letter of intent (LOI) before the end of 2021.

Kevin Vincent Cox, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased with our performance thus far with year-to-date revenue growth of 76% compared to the same period last year. The robust top-line growth we achieved was due to the recovery in residential real estate coming out of the pandemic in 2020. The acquisition of PostBidShip (soon to be HARDHATFREIGHT.com), which we announced subsequent to the end of the third quarter, will provide us the unique opportunity to double the number of shippers, increase our capacity to serve third-party construction companies, and further streamline the real estate development process. We are excited about the Company's investments in growth that are already starting to pay off."

Cox added, "Our sales for the third quarter were driven by continued demand for our real estate offerings but were impacted by considerable raw material inflationary pressures, namely lumber and other building materials. In addition, we incurred higher expenses than usual due to investments in legal, accounting, management and diligence to close on the acquisition of several businesses which will drive LiveToBeHappy's future performance."

Grant Edwards, Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We continue to perform due diligence work across our pipeline and believe that we will continue to add revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, upon completion of our acquisitions. We are very excited about our progress in preparing to uplist to the OTCQB as we believe the completion of the process will generate more visibility to investors on our transformative company. Finally, we are implementing processes and procedures as we prepare to integrate these companies to maximize long-term shareholder value."

About LiveToBeHappy, Inc.

LiveToBeHappy, Inc. is a land developer and community home builder in the Southern U.S. with a differentiating technology marketing platform. LiveToBeHappy Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Sinacori Builders, is a residential land development and custom single- and multi-family home builder in Charlotte, N.C. Looking forward, LiveToBeHappy, Inc. has several pending acquisitions under Letters of Intent which are expected to transform the Company into a vertically integrated real estate development company with a broader footprint and more diversified revenue stream. For more information, please visit our website at www.livetobehappy.com.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in providing additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. In addition, within this release, reference is made to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EBITDA is a metric used by management to evaluate performance and frequently used by the financial community which provides insight into an organization's operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA is referenced by the Company as EBITDA before additional one-time non-recurring expenses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the expected closing of any acquisition or expected results of operations in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "expect," "believe" and "expand," among others. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the consummation of acquisitions under LOI; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; uncertainties relative to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic development, and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Sam Cohen or Lisa FortunaAlpha IR Group LTBH@alpha-ir.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Agra Ventures Issues Shares As Regular Payment Of Partial Amount Of Interest On Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. ("AGRA" or the "Company") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, announces that its Board of Directors has approved the Company's issuance of 8,744 common shares (the " Shares") at a deemed price of $0.84 per Share as payment of the portion of the quarterly amount of interest due in Shares on a loan entered into in December of 2020. All Shares issued will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Squarespace stock set for second-straight double-digit decline after 'disappointment' with investor day

Shares of Squarespace Inc. are on track to register their second-straight double-digit percentage decline Friday as analysts continued to weigh in on the company's analyst-day commentary. Shares are off 10.8% in Friday trading after falling 12% in Thursday's session. While the company outlined its opportunities in commerce during the Thursday event, "the disappointment on the day proved to the company's long-term margin guidance pointing to very little, if any, free-cash flow margin leverage remaining in the business, which was below what we believe investors were expecting long term," wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Erickson late Thursday. He has a sector-perform rating on the stock and cut his price target to $39 from $48. Mizuho analyst Siti Panagrahi had a different take, writing that "a lack of guidance on long-term revenue growth likely disappointed investors, leading to share price weakness and likely keeping shares range-bound in the near-term." He noted that the company is expected to give "top-line growth guidance" on its fourth-quarter earnings call. Panagrahi rates the stock a buy but lowered his price target to $60 from $70.
STOCKS
TheStreet

LIVE VENTURES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Live Ventures Incorporated On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Live Ventures Incorporated (LIVE) - Get Live Ventures Inc Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Live Ventures on August 13, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Live Ventures have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Livetobehappy Inc#Otcm#Cavr#Ltbh#The Company#Southern
MarketWatch

Foot Locker reports big earnings beat and says inventory levels are 'ready' for the holidays, but stock falls

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. fell 4.5% in premarket trading, even after the athletic shoe and apparel retailer reported Friday fiscal third-quarter adjusted profit and sales that rose above expectations, while cost of sales fell, and said it was "ready" for the holidays despite the supply chain issues. Net income fell to $158 million, or $1.52 a share, from $265 million, or $2.52 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.93 from $1.21, well above the FactSet consensus of $1.37. Sales grew 3.9% to $2.19 billion, above the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
TheStreet

ZILLOW ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Zillow Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - Z, ZG

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Barua v. Zillow Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-01551 (W.D. Wash.). Commenced on November 16, 2021 and assigned to Judge Thomas S. Zilly, the Zillow class action lawsuit charges Zillow and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Markets
TheStreet

Could GE and J&J Breakups Spark Similar Move by Berkshire?

The news that GE (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report are splitting up shouldn’t be viewed in a negative light. Instead, investors should want to see more of the same. That’s the outlook from TheStreet’s Kevin...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Industrial Fasteners Market Sourcing And Procurement Intelligence Report| Top Spending Regions And Market Price Trends| SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Fasteners market will register an incremental spend of about USD 21.3 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.50% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Industrial Fasteners sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic .
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Zenas BioPharma Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Rights To Obexelimab From Xencor

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Xencor, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and Zenas BioPharma ("Zenas"), a global biopharmaceutical company based in the USA and China committed to the development and delivery of immune-based therapies, today announced that Zenas has acquired from Xencor exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the investigational antibody obexelimab.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

"NASDAQ, Embracing The Korean Wave." Hanryu Bank, Officially Signed The IPO Contract For The U.S NASDAQ Listing

- This is the first time for a Korean Startup to be listed on the NASDAQ.- Assigned the U.S corporation 'AEGIS CAPITAL CORP' as the underwriter- Planned for the first face-to-face U.S roadshow - Planned for the U.S NASDAQ IPO in the early next year- In September, the U.S KPMG recognized the Hanryu Bank's corporation value at $460 million- Additional businesses such as AI chatbot Sejong T-bot and FANTOO NFT are launching in December- In the future, the subsidiary Hanryu Times plans to go IPO in the U.S.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

IQAX Earns ISO 27001 Certification For Logistics Solutions

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IQAX Limited, a leading innovator of digital solutions for the logistics industry, has received ISO 27001 certification for two of its leading products: IQAX TrackIt and IQAX Velocity. The certification provides a stamp of approval for the safety and security of IQAX's solutions. The ISO 27001 certification is a global hallmark and standard for information security management systems.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, RRD, MNR, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) - Get FTS International, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TRISTATE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. - TSC

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TSC) to Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) - Get Raymond James Financial, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of TriState will receive only $6.00 cash and 0.25 Raymond James for each share of TriState that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Named Favorite FAANG Stock

Wedbush Securities expects another robust year for tech stocks as growth prospects around cloud, cyber security, 5G, and the metaverse peak, heading into 2022. The investment firm said Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report remains its favorite among FAANG stocks: Facebook, now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Facebook, Inc. Class A Report, Apple, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report, and Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report.
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy