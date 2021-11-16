ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Investors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased acquired Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax" or the "Company") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Novavax investors have until January 11, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Novavax investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On May 10, 2021, The Washington Post reported that Novavax's Emergency Use Authorization ("EUA") "filing was delayed by manufacturing regulatory issues, until June at the earliest, according to four people who had recently been briefed on the [C]ompany's plans." Later that day, Novavax confirmed the claims, revealing that it was not likely to pursue an EUA for NVX-CoV2373 in the U.S. until its third quarter - July 2021 at the earliest.

On this news, Novavax's stock price fell $15.50 per share, or 8.81%, to close at $160.50 per share on May 10, 2021. The stock price continued to decline $22.32 per share, or 13.91%, to close at $138.18 per share on May 11, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 5, 2021, Novavax released its second quarter financial results and reported that it expected to file for NVX-CoV2373's EUA in the fourth quarter of 2021, rather than the third quarter.

On this news, Novavax's stock price fell $46.31 per share, or 19.61%, to close at $189.89 per share on August 6, 2021.

Then, on October 19, 2021, Politico published an article entitled "'They rushed the process': Vaccine maker's woes hamper global inoculation campaign". The Politico article stated that Novavax "faces significant hurdles in proving it can manufacture a shot that meets regulators' quality standards" in reference to NVX-CoV2373. The article also cited anonymous sources, saying that the Company could take until the end of 2022 to resolve its manufacturing issues and attain regulatory authorizations and approvals.

On this news, Novavax's stock price fell $23.69 per share, or 14.76%, to close at $136.86 per share on October 20, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Novavax overstated its manufacturing capabilities and downplayed manufacturing issues that would impact its approval timeline for NVX-CoV2373; (ii) as a result, Novavax was unlikely to meet its anticipated EUA regulatory timelines for NVX-CoV2373; (iii) accordingly, the Company overstated the regulatory and commercial prospects for NVX-CoV2373; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased Novavax securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006413/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Important December 20, 2021 Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Gaotu Techedu Inc. Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley (collectively, "Defendants"), charging both companies with violations of the federal securities laws, including insider trading, relating to their unlawful disposal of Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu") ( NYSE: GOTU) American Depository Shares. Defendants' unlawful sales of Gaotu shares allowed them collectively to avoid billions in losses while investors suffered significantly.
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline In First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - HMLP

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

"NASDAQ, Embracing The Korean Wave." Hanryu Bank, Officially Signed The IPO Contract For The U.S NASDAQ Listing

- This is the first time for a Korean Startup to be listed on the NASDAQ.- Assigned the U.S corporation 'AEGIS CAPITAL CORP' as the underwriter- Planned for the first face-to-face U.S roadshow - Planned for the U.S NASDAQ IPO in the early next year- In September, the U.S KPMG recognized the Hanryu Bank's corporation value at $460 million- Additional businesses such as AI chatbot Sejong T-bot and FANTOO NFT are launching in December- In the future, the subsidiary Hanryu Times plans to go IPO in the U.S.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
TheStreet

ZME DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit charges Zhangmen Education, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit was commenced on November 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Banerjee v. Zhangmen Education Inc.
LAW
TheStreet

ZILLOW ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Zillow Group, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit - Z, ZG

The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) securities between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Barua v. Zillow Group, Inc., No. 21-cv-01551 (W.D. Wash.). Commenced on November 16, 2021 and assigned to Judge Thomas S. Zilly, the Zillow class action lawsuit charges Zillow and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

PTE FINAL DEADLINE TUESDAY: ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages PolarityTE, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important November 23 Deadline In Securities Class Action - PTE

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) - Get PolarityTE, Inc. Report between April 30, 2020 and August 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important November 23, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased PolarityTE...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TALKSPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Talkspace, Inc. On Behalf Of Talkspace Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace" or the "Company") (TALK) on behalf of Talkspace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Talkspace has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On November 15,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvax#Securities Class Action#Advertising#The Law Offices#The Washington Post#Eua#Nvx Cov2373#Politico
TheStreet

GINKGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. ("Ginkgo" or the "Company") (DNA) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Ginkgo securities between May 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until January 17, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Citrix Systems, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, prominent investor rights law firm Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP ("BLB&G") filed a class action lawsuit for violations of the federal securities laws in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Citrix Systems, Inc. ("Citrix" or the "Company") and certain of its current and former senior executives (collectively, "Defendants") on behalf of investors in Citrix common stock between January 22, 2020 and October 6, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").
LAW
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of FTS International, Inc. - FTSI

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating FTS International, Inc. ("FTSI" or the "Company") ( FTSI) relating to its proposed acquisition by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, FTSI shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FIRST SOUND BANK INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of First Sound Bank - FSWA

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of First Sound Bank (OTC: FSWA) to BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) . Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of First Sound will receive only $7.22 in cash for each share of First Sound that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, RRD, MNR, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) - Get FTS International, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Shareholders Of Novavax, Inc. - NVAX

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of Novavax, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NVAX), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders have until January 11, 2022to file lead plaintiff applications in the securities class action lawsuit.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

OSH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OSH

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) resulting from allegations that Oak Street may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Oak Street...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) On Behalf Of Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (SLI) investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws. If you suffered a loss on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZILLOW GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zillow Group, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Zillow Group, Inc. ("Zillow") (NASDAQ: Z, ZG) between February 10, 2021 and November 2, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC. (NYSE: LSPD) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed") (LSPD) between September 11, 2020 and September 28, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and alleges violations of §§ 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

NOVAVAX, INC. (NASDAQ: NVAX) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Novavax, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Novavax, Inc. ("Novavax") (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Talkspace, Inc. - TALK

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TALK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Talkspace and certain of its officers...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy