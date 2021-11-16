ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, A Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation Of Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) On Behalf Of Investors

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal" or the "Company") (DM) - Get DESKTOP METAL, INC. Report investors concerning the Company's possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Desktop Metal investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/desktop-metal-inc/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On November 8, 2021, after the market closed, Desktop Metal disclosed that it was conducting an internal investigation into matters raised by a whistleblower complaint, including "manufacturing and product compliance practices and procedures with respect to a subset of its photopolymer equipment and materials at its EnvisionTec US LLC facility." The Company also stated that the Chief Executive Officer of EnvisionTec US LLC had resigned.

On this news, Desktop Metal's stock fell $0.39, or 4%, to close at $8.81 per share on November 9, 2021.

Then, on November 15, 2021, the Company stated that it would notify the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") of "compliance issues with certain shipments of EnvisionTEC's Flexcera dental resins and its PCA4000 curing box."

On this news, Desktop Metal's stock dropped as much as 19.5% during intraday trading on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Desktop Metal should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM's nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM's lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward-looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM's attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM's past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006293/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Important December 20, 2021 Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Gaotu Techedu Inc. Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley (collectively, "Defendants"), charging both companies with violations of the federal securities laws, including insider trading, relating to their unlawful disposal of Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu") ( NYSE: GOTU) American Depository Shares. Defendants' unlawful sales of Gaotu shares allowed them collectively to avoid billions in losses while investors suffered significantly.
LAW
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline In First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - HMLP

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FTSI, RRD, MNR, LEVL; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. FTS International, Inc. (FTSI) - Get FTS International, Inc. Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ProFrac Holdings, LLC for $26.52 per share in cash. If you are an FTS International shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZME DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit charges Zhangmen Education, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit was commenced on November 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Banerjee v. Zhangmen Education Inc.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Securities Fraud#Securities Laws#Llp#The Company#Inc#Company#Envisiontec Us Llc#Desktop Metal#Fda#Flexcera#Linkedin#Twitter#Sec
TheStreet

NVAX ALERT: Novavax, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) - Get Novavax, Inc. Report securities between March 2, 2021 and October 19, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until January 11, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in Sinnathurai v. Novavax, Inc., No. 21-cv-02910 (D. Md.). Commenced on November 12, 2021 and assigned to Judge Theodore D. Chuang, the Novavax class action lawsuit charges Novavax and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TALKSPACE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Talkspace, Inc. On Behalf Of Talkspace Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Talkspace, Inc. ("Talkspace" or the "Company") (TALK) on behalf of Talkspace stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Talkspace has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. On November 15,...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors Of Looming Deadline In The Class Action Lawsuit Against Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") reminds investors of the upcoming January 18, 2022deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who (a) purchased Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (OWLT) f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation ("Sandbridge") securities between March 31, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (b) held Sandbridge common stock held as of June 1, 2021 and were eligible to vote at Sandbridge's special meeting on July 14, 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheStreet

STXB Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - STXB

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (STXB) - Get Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Report to Simmons First National Corporation is fair to Spirit shareholders. Under the terms and subject to the conditions of the merger agreement, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SILVERBACK ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. ("Silverback" or the "Company") (SBTX) in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Silverback securities between December 3, 2020 and September 10, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") and/or pursuant to the December 3, 2020 IPO. Investors have until January 4, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

STNE CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against StoneCo Ltd.

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM"), announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York captioned Ray v. StoneCo Ltd., et al., (Case No. 21-cv-9620) on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired StoneCo Ltd. ("StoneCo" or the "Company") (STNE) - Get StoneCo Ltd. Class A Report between March 11, 2021 and November 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Announces The Filing Of A Securities Class Action On Behalf Of Eargo, Inc. (EAR) Investors

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eargo, Inc. ("Eargo" or the "Company") (EAR) securities between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Eargo investors have until December 6, 2021to file a lead plaintiff motion.
LAW
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Standard Lithium Ltd. And Encourages Investors With Losses To Contact The Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or "the Company") (NYSE American: SLI) for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of Spirit Of Texas Bancshares, Inc. - STXB

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. ("the Company") (NasdaqGS: STXB) to Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC) - Get Simmons First National Corporation Class A Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shares of Spirit's common stock and Spirit's restricted stock units will be converted into the right to receive shares of Simmons' common stock, and Spirit's stock options and warrants will be cashed out. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company's shareholders.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Level One Bancorp, Inc. - LEVL

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Level One Bancorp, Inc. ("LEVL" or the "Company") ( LEVL) relating to its proposed merger with First Merchants Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, LEVL shareholders will receive $10.17 in cash and 0.7167 shares of First Merchants stock per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

WELLS FARGO INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues To Investigate The Officers And Directors Of Wells Fargo & Company - WFC

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF continues its investigation into Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Wells Fargo & Company Report. Already...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. (NASDAQ: PTON) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Peloton Interactive, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the common stock of Peloton Interactive, Inc. ("Peloton") (PTON) - Get Peloton Interactive, Inc. Class A Report between December 9, 2020 and November 4, 2021, inclusive(the "Class Period"). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

OSH INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Oak Street Health, Inc. Investors With Losses To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OSH

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Oak Street Health, Inc. (OSH) resulting from allegations that Oak Street may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Oak Street...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy