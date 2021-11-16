ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AdaptHealth To Participate In Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) - Get AdaptHealth Corp. Report ("AdaptHealth" or "the Company"), a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, announced today that Steve Griggs, CEO, Josh Parnes, President, and Jason Clemens, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

The presentation will be made available on-demand beginning Thursday, November 18 before market open, and will be accessible through the Investors section of AdaptHealth's website ( www.adapthealth.com). Please visit AdaptHealth's website approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About AdaptHealth Corp.

AdaptHealth is a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services. The Company provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to challenges in their activities of daily living, and thrive. Product and service offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME devices and supplies to chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial insurance payors, reaching approximately 3.5 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 716 locations in 47 states.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006412/en/

