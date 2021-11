This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The U.S. House approved the Build Back Better Act on Friday, which includes the most intensive immigration reform package reviewed by Congress in 35 years. If the Senate approves the package as […] The post Build Back Better Act Approved With Immigration Reform appeared first on Documented.

IMMIGRATION ・ 22 HOURS AGO