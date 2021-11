Russell Westbrook is coming off not just his worst game as a Laker on Saturday, but perhaps his worst game as a professional in the NBA. With LeBron James out and Anthony Davis exiting early, the Los Angeles Lakers needed Westbrook to carry them if they were going to have any hope of competing with the Portland Trail Blazers. Instead, he shot 1 of 13 from the field with six turnovers in the 105-90 loss.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO