Inherent Wealth Fund LLC, An ETF Sponsor, Is Announcing The Launch Of IBET Sports Betting & Gaming (NDAQ IBET)

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inherent Wealth Fund LLC, an ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing that appeals specifically to the next generation of investors, including a growing retail community, is announcing the launch of iBET Sports Betting & Gaming (NASDAQ: IBET).

iBET sports betting & gaming ETF is the first and only actively managed sports betting & gaming ETF. Inherent Wealth Fund founder, CEO Jeffrey Kamys is bringing more than 15 years of experience in the fantasy sports, sports analytics, and sports world to manage the fund.

"We're excited about the growth of this industry as more states move toward legalizing sports betting. With the recent announcement and entry of Disney (Walt Disney Co NYSE DIS) into the sports betting arena, we believe it's the green light that sports betting in the United States has arrived both on Main Street & Wall Street." -- Jeffrey Kamys

Inherent Wealth Fund LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on thematic and sector-specific investing that appeals specifically to the next generation of investors, including a growing retail community. To learn more about the company, please visit: www.inherentwealthfund.com .

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the iBET ETF please call 1-833-910-2700 or visit the website at https://www.inherentwealthfund.com . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) are bought and sold through exchange trading at market price (not NAV), and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Risks include those related to investments in the highly-competitive sports betting industry, including from illegal or unregulated companies. Expansion of sports betting (both regulated and unregulated), including the award of additional licenses or expansion or relocation of existing sports betting companies, and competition from other leisure and entertainment activities, could impact these companies' finances. Small and mid-capitalization companies may be more volatile and less liquid due to limited resources or product lines and more sensitive to economic factors. Fund investments are concentrated in an industry or group of industries, and the value of Fund shares may rise and fall more than more diversified funds. Investments in foreign securities involve social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuation, high volatility and limited regulation risks. Emerging markets involve different and greater risks, as they are smaller, less liquid and more volatile than more develop countries. Depositary Receipts involve risks similar to those associated with investments in foreign securities, but may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying shares. Please see the prospectus for details of these and other risks.

Fund holdings are not recommendations and are subject to change. Please click here for a complete list of fund holdings: https://www.inherentwealthfund.com/etf/ibet-etf-download/

Distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC. Jeffrey KamysInherent Wealth Fund LLC

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inherent-wealth-fund-llc-an-etf-sponsor-is-announcing-the-launch-of-ibet-sports-betting--gaming-ndaq-ibet-301426113.html

SOURCE Inherent Wealth Fund

investing.com

My Top 2 Bank Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings

Canadian bank stocks have enjoyed a big 2021 on the back of a broader economic rebound. Moreover, Canada’s top financial institutions have also been able to draw down on the provisions for credit losses set aside. This opened the door for bigger profits. Today, I want to look at two of my favourite bank stocks to snatch up before the final batch of 2021 earnings. Let’s jump in.
MARKETS
TheStreet

UGI International Commences Senior Notes Offering

UGI Corporation ("UGI" or the "Company") (UGI) - Get UGI Corporation Report announced today that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary, UGI International, LLC ("UGI International"), intends to offer €400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes (the "Notes") to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ZME DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Zhangmen Education Inc. And Announces Opportunity For Investors With Substantial Losses To Lead Case

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP filed a class action lawsuit seeking to represent purchasers of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") in or traceable to Zhangmen Education's initial public offering conducted on or about June 8, 2021 ("IPO"), pursuant to the IPO prospectus (the "Prospectus") and Form F-1 registration statement, as amended (together with the Prospectus, the "Registration Statement"). The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit charges Zhangmen Education, certain of its top executives, and the underwriters of the IPO with violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The Zhangmen Education class action lawsuit was commenced on November 19, 2021 in the Southern District of New York and is captioned Banerjee v. Zhangmen Education Inc.
LAW
