ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

JOYY Inc. To Hold 2021 Annual General Meeting On December 27, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOYY Inc. (YY) - Get YY, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report (" JOYY" or the " Company," formerly known as YY Inc.), a global video-based social media company, today announced that it will hold its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the " AGM") at Conference Room #3, 4/F, Sheraton Guangzhou Panyu, No. 46 Wanhui Yi Road, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511400, People's Republic of China on December 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. (Beijing time).

Holders of the Company's common shares with par value of US$0.00001 per share whose names are registered on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on November 18, 2021 (Beijing time) are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the annual general meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") as of the close of business on November 18, 2021 (New York time) who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A common shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, Citibank N.A. The purpose of the AGM is for the Company's shareholders to consider, and if thought fit, approve the amendment and restatement of its Second Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association by the deletion in their entirety and by the substitution in their place of the Third Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. The board of directors of JOYY fully supports the proposed resolution and recommends that shareholders and holders of ADSs vote in favor of the resolution set out in the Notice of AGM.

The notice of the AGM, which sets forth the resolutions to be submitted to shareholder approval at the meeting, is available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.joyy.com/, as well as on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC") at http://www.sec.gov/.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the " Annual Report"), which includes the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, with the SEC. The Company's Annual Report can be accessed at the above-mentioned websites.

Holders of the Company's common shares or ADSs may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge by contacting JOYY Inc. at joyy-ir@joyy.com or by writing to JOYY Inc. at Building B-1, North Block of Wanda Plaza, No. 79 Wanbo Er Road, Nancun Town, Panyu District, Guangzhou 511442, the People's Republic of China, telephone: +86 (20) 8212-0000.

About JOYY Inc.

JOYY is a leading global social media company that enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media. On a mission to connect people and enrich their lives through video, JOYY currently operates several social products, including Bigo Live for live streaming, Likee for short-form videos, Hago for multiplayer social interaction and entertainment, and instant messaging product and others. The Company has created a highly engaging and vibrant user community for users across the globe. JOYY was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, JOYY's strategic and operational plans may contain forward-looking statements. JOYY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JOYY's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Further information regarding these factors and other risks and uncertainties is included in JOYY's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and JOYY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

JOYY Inc.Jane Xie/Maggie YanEmail: joyy-ir@joyy.com

ICR, LLCRobin YangEmail: joyy@icrinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Agra Ventures Issues Shares As Regular Payment Of Partial Amount Of Interest On Debt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agra Ventures Ltd. ("AGRA" or the "Company") (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth-oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry, announces that its Board of Directors has approved the Company's issuance of 8,744 common shares (the " Shares") at a deemed price of $0.84 per Share as payment of the portion of the quarterly amount of interest due in Shares on a loan entered into in December of 2020. All Shares issued will be subject to a minimum hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.
MARKETS
TheStreet

EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Ebix, Inc. On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) - Get Ebix, Inc. Report on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Ebix on February 22, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Ebix have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Li Auto Inc. Announces Results Of Extraordinary General Meeting, Class A Meeting, And Class B Meeting

BEIJING, China, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that each of the proposed resolutions submitted for shareholder approval (the "Proposed Resolutions") as set forth in the notice of the extraordinary general meeting dated October 19, 2021 (the "EGM Notice") has been adopted at its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, the class meeting of holders of the Class A ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each, and the class meeting of holders of Class B ordinary shares with a par value of US$0.0001 each, held in Beijing, China today.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joyy Inc#Sec#Adr Class A Report#Sheraton Guangzhou Panyu#Company#American#Citibank N A#Agm#Articles Of Association#Investor Relations#Http Ir Joyy Com
Street.Com

PayPal Holdings, Inc.

Will PayPal's Earnings Numbers Break Its Downtrend?. Let's review the charts and indicators. Tesla's CEO steals some of rival Rivian's IPO thunder by asking the Twitter universe to decide if he should sell 10% of his Tesla shares. After sale rumors, here's how to play PINS without getting jabbed. A...
MARKETS
Street.Com

National Vision Holdings, Inc.

EYE vs. AHCO: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?. EYE or NEOG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?. EYE vs. LMAT: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
STOCKS
TheStreet

The Estée Lauder Companies Holds Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - Get Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A Report held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders today. William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman, chaired the meeting. Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed recent financial results and the Company's long-term strategy. At the meeting, stockholders...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Leo Holdings III Corp Announces Teleconference Details For Extraordinary General Meeting And Special Meeting To Approve Business Combination With Local Bounti

NEW PROVIDENCE, THE BAHAMAS, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leo Holdings III Corp (LIII) (" Leo"), today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and recommendations and orders from federal and New York authorities, Leo is strongly encouraging that shareholders attend the extraordinary general meeting of Leo's shareholders, which will be held at 9:00 a.m., New York City Time on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 (the " Extraordinary General Meeting") to consider and vote on, among other proposals, a proposal to approve the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the " Merger Agreement"), dated as of June 17, 2021, by and among Leo, Longleaf Merger Sub, Inc., a Delaware corporation, Longleaf Merger Sub II, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company, and Local Bounti Corporation, a Delaware corporation (" Local Bounti") and the transactions contemplated thereby (the " Business Combination") and public warrant holders attend the special meeting of Leo's public warrant holders will be held at 9:30 a.m., New York City Time on Tuesday November 16, 2021 to consider and vote on, among other proposals, a proposal to amend certain provisions of its outstanding warrants (the " Special Meeting"), by teleconference rather than in person.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
TheStreet

CloudMD Announces Results Of The Annual General & Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the " Company" or " CloudMD"), a healthcare technology company transforming the delivery of care, has announced the results of its annual general and special meeting (" AGM") held today, November 9, 2021. The Company further announces that it has appointed Duncan Hannay and Karen Adams to the Board of Directors of CloudMD.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

"NASDAQ, Embracing The Korean Wave." Hanryu Bank, Officially Signed The IPO Contract For The U.S NASDAQ Listing

- This is the first time for a Korean Startup to be listed on the NASDAQ.- Assigned the U.S corporation 'AEGIS CAPITAL CORP' as the underwriter- Planned for the first face-to-face U.S roadshow - Planned for the U.S NASDAQ IPO in the early next year- In September, the U.S KPMG recognized the Hanryu Bank's corporation value at $460 million- Additional businesses such as AI chatbot Sejong T-bot and FANTOO NFT are launching in December- In the future, the subsidiary Hanryu Times plans to go IPO in the U.S.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of FTS International, Inc. - FTSI

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating FTS International, Inc. ("FTSI" or the "Company") ( FTSI) relating to its proposed acquisition by ProFrac Holdings, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, FTSI shareholders will receive $26.52 in cash per share they own.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Höegh LNG Partners LP Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important December 27 Deadline In First Filed Securities Class Action Commenced By The Firm - HMLP

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Höegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP) - Get Hoegh LNG Partners LP Report between August 22, 2019 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important December 27, 2021 lead plaintiff deadlinein the securities class action first filed by the firm.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Zenas BioPharma Acquires Exclusive Worldwide Rights To Obexelimab From Xencor

Xencor, Inc. (XNCR) - Get Xencor, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies and cytokines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, and Zenas BioPharma ("Zenas"), a global biopharmaceutical company based in the USA and China committed to the development and delivery of immune-based therapies, today announced that Zenas has acquired from Xencor exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize the investigational antibody obexelimab.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

TRISTATE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy Of Price And Process In Proposed Sale Of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. - TSC

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") are investigating the proposed sale of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TSC) to Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) - Get Raymond James Financial, Inc. Report. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of TriState will receive only $6.00 cash and 0.25 Raymond James for each share of TriState that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.
ECONOMY
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Important December 20, 2021 Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Gaotu Techedu Inc. Investors Of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group Inc. ("Goldman Sachs") and Morgan Stanley (collectively, "Defendants"), charging both companies with violations of the federal securities laws, including insider trading, relating to their unlawful disposal of Gaotu Techedu Inc. ("Gaotu") ( NYSE: GOTU) American Depository Shares. Defendants' unlawful sales of Gaotu shares allowed them collectively to avoid billions in losses while investors suffered significantly.
LAW
TheStreet

New Models, New Energy | GAC At The Auto Guangzhou 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November 19, 2021 saw the start of the 19th Auto Guangzhou. GAC Group, along with its associated brands GAC MOTOR and GAC Aion, had a strong presence at the event, with many models on display and chances to share their future plans. GLASS...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Could GE and J&J Breakups Spark Similar Move by Berkshire?

The news that GE (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report are splitting up shouldn’t be viewed in a negative light. Instead, investors should want to see more of the same. That’s the outlook from TheStreet’s Kevin...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
68K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy