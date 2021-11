LOS ANGELES — The list of indignities the USC football team suffered at the hands of UCLA on Saturday was a lengthy one. There was Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson autographing a USC fan’s hat after a second-quarter touchdown. Or Kazmeir Allen’s 100-yard kickoff return for a TD just after USC had cut the deficit to single digits in the third quarter. Or the Bruins going for 2, up 22 in the fourth quarter, to try to put up 50 points.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO