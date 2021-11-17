ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky student drills halfcourt shot for $10,000... again.

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvLGA_0cysdeHK00
(Photo: Aaron Perkins/ Kentucky Sports Radio)

Four days after Max Schlueter buried a halfcourt shot for $10,000 in the Rupp Arena season opener, Dylan King matched him with yet another halfcourt bucket for $10,000.

King, a freshman at UK, accepted Central Bank’s $10K challenge during a break in the first half of Kentucky-Mount St. Mary’s and he needed only one attempt for his payday.

Only two games into the season, the eRupption Zone is 2-for-2 on halfcourt challenges this year while Central Bank is out $20,000.

Best halfcourt-shooting fan base in the nation?

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

RECAP: No. 19 Kentucky WBB bounces back with 45-point blowout over Winthrop

Rhyne Howard posted a triple-double as No. 19 Kentucky Women’s Basketball (3-1) got back on track Sunday afternoon against Winthrop (0-4). The Wildcats entered the matchup against the Eagles coming off a disappointing 88-67 blowout loss to Indiana exactly one week ago. Kentucky fought hard against the Hoosiers in the first half before foul trouble and a lack of depth hurt the team down the stretch. But Indiana is now a consensus Top 5 team in the country following the win over UK. So while it was frustrating, it’s hardly the end of the season.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Kentucky men's soccer begins NCAA Tournament play tonight

The ninth-seeded University of Kentucky Men’s Soccer Team will begin its NCAA Tournament run in Lexington tonight. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN+. The Wildcats (14-1-4) will host Santa Clara (12-1-4) tonight at the Wendell and Vickie Bell Soccer Complex. Tho. Though this is Kentucky’s first game of...
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football opens as 2-point underdogs to Louisville

The folks in Las Vegas aren’t picking Kentucky to reach nine regular-season wins this season, at least not right now. According to Circa Sports, the Wildcats (8-3) have opened up as a two-point underdog for next weekend’s rivalry matchup against the Louisville Cardinals (6-5). The over/under has been set at 56.5.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

PREVIEW: No. 19 Kentucky WBB set to take on Winthrop

With a week of preparation fueling them, Kentucky Women’s Basketball is ready to get back on track. This Sunday, the No. 19 Wildcats face the Winthrop Eagles at 2 p.m. in Memorial Coliseum. The ‘Cats are looking to rebound from a painful loss to top 5 Indiana last weekend. While...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Louisiana QB Reese Mooney commits to SEC program

It has not been the best of times for Denham Springs, La. quarterback Reese Mooney. In the first half of the season, the junior broke his ankle and has missed all but three games. The fall did not go the way he had hoped on the field, but while dealing...
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

KSR Today: Recapping an exciting weekend in Kentucky sports

Senior Day was just about everything any Kentucky fan could have asked for. The Wildcats (8-3) made easy work of New Mexico State, running away with a 56-16 victory to close out the final home game of the regular season. But more importantly, the seniors were heavily featured. Justin Rigg caught a touchdown, Quandre Mosley ran back an interception 38 yards for a score, and Josh Ali had two touchdowns and over 160 yards receiving.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

Kentucky vs. New Mexico State After Action Review

B.L.U.F. (Bottom Line Up Front) Kentucky beat New Mexico State 56-16 to move to 8-3 on the season. 29 first downs and 707 total yards have to be viewed as an overwhelming success. The Wildcats averaged 10 yards per snap. True to form, Kentucky turned the football over four times. We’ll dive into that later. Overall, the UK offense was impressive. Let’s compare pregame goals vs. results.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Payday#Uk#Rupp Arena#Central Bank
On3.com

Kentucky Football hands out 4 new offers over the weekend

Before celebrating a 56-16 Senior Day victory on Saturday afternoon, the Kentucky Football coaching staff was putting in work for the future. UK extended four notable scholarship offers prior to kickoff: three young quarterbacks from California and a budding pass-catcher from nearby Boyle County. Let’s get to know them, starting...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 4-star Brett Norfleet commits to playing football, baseball at Missouri

Saint Charles (Mo.) Francis Howell two-sport athlete Brett Norfleet has committed to playing both baseball and football at the next level for Missouri. Norfleet is a 6-foot-7 EDGE and tight end on the football field, and there is a debate from recruiters about which position is his best fit in the long run. The On3 Consensus — a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies — has Norfleet as the No. 226 overall recruit in the country.
MISSOURI STATE
On3.com

Kentucky Football moves back into Coaches Poll Top 25

Heading into Saturday’s 56-16 win over New Mexico State, Kentucky was receiving the most votes of any team in the Coaches Poll Top 25. Following a Senior Day blowout, the ‘Cats are once again nationally ranked. The updated Week 13 college football rankings were released on Sunday and the AFCA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Week 12 Polls: Georgia remains on top of the polls

There may have been some major shakeups in the polls, with Oregon losing to Utah, but not where Georgia is concerned. For the seventh straight week, the Bulldogs are atop the college football world following a thorough dismantling of Charleston Southern 56-7 in Athens. The Bulldogs hold the top spot...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Take a bow: The On3 players of the week from Week 12

Here are the On3 players of the week for Week 12 of the season. Each week, we pick a player of the week in each Power 5 conference as well as an overall Group of 5 player of the week. Everything being equal, more weight is given to big performances against “good” opponents.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 athlete Kam Franklin commits to Oklahoma State

Oak Grove (La.) athlete Kam Franklin has committed to Oklahoma State, announcing the news Sunday on Twitter. “I’m excited to announce my commitment to Oklahoma State University,” Frankin said. “I want to thank my family for giving me rides, to and from practice, and coming to every game supporting me. I want to thank the choices who’re shaping me into who I am becoming! Big thanks to the OSU coaches for giving me the chance to continue playing the game I love.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

5 Things: UCLA 62, USC 33

Erik McKinney, Greg Katz, and Marc Kulkin talk through USC’s 62-33 loss to UCLA. They give their thoughts and analysis, and deliver their postgame 5 things: Player of the game, Play of the game, Expectation met, Biggest surprise, and Biggest takeaway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

2023 Louisiana QB Reese Mooney commits to Vanderbilt

Denham Springs (La.) High three-star quarterback Reese Mooney announced his commitment Sunday to Vanderbilt. Mooney chose the Commodores over Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Tech, Houston, Liberty, Miami, Nebraska, UAB and West Virginia. He is the first commitment in Vanderbilt’s 2023 recruiting class. The On3 Consensus – a complete and...
LOUISIANA STATE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy