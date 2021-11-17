Kentucky student drills halfcourt shot for $10,000... again.

(Photo: Aaron Perkins/ Kentucky Sports Radio)

Four days after Max Schlueter buried a halfcourt shot for $10,000 in the Rupp Arena season opener, Dylan King matched him with yet another halfcourt bucket for $10,000.

King, a freshman at UK, accepted Central Bank’s $10K challenge during a break in the first half of Kentucky-Mount St. Mary’s and he needed only one attempt for his payday.

Only two games into the season, the eRupption Zone is 2-for-2 on halfcourt challenges this year while Central Bank is out $20,000.

Best halfcourt-shooting fan base in the nation?