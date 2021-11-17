ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Victim identified, ‘Person of interest’ in custody following Clover homicide, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
York County Sheriff Generic

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a homicide Tuesday night in Clover.

Detectives said the crime happened on Echo Springs Road and that a ‘person of interest’ was taken into custody.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, 23-year-old Brittany Hardy of Fort Mill was found injured and died shortly after police arrived.

Authorities said Hardy and the person of interest knew each other. Autopsy and toxicology are pending, the coroner said.

No other information about the circumstances surrounding the crime has been released.

Return to this story for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

