ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Bay, FL

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE ISSUED FOR: SE Palm Bay, Florida.

Palm Bay, Florida
Palm Bay, Florida
 6 days ago

EFFECTIVE: November 15, 2021

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

TO: Residents of Palm Bay, Brevard County, Florida, located at the following addresses:

  • 1614 De La Vega Street SE
  • 1637 De La Vega Street SE
  • 1674 De La Vega Street SE
  • 2556 Westside Avenue SE

EMERGENCY SHUT DOWN on Monday, November 15, 2021. Water service to utilities customers at the above-mentioned addresses were shut down due to a fire hydrant replacement. Service to these customers were shut down at approximately 9:40 a.m. and will be restored after all work is complete.

Therefore, as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Additionally, bottled water may be used as an alternative.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Affected customers will be notified immediately once the boil water notice has been lifted.

If you have any questions you may contact the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410 or the after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478. For updates, you may also visit the department’s website at www.pbud.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

2 of 17 hostages released in Haiti, U.S. missionary group says

Two of the 17 people taken hostage in Haiti last month have been freed, their church organization said Sunday. Both members are "safe" and "in good spirits," according to the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries. No further information, including the identities of those freed or how their release was secured, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brevard County, FL
Government
Palm Bay, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Palm Bay, FL
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Service#Rolling Boil
Palm Bay, Florida

Palm Bay, Florida

47
Followers
60
Post
803
Views
ABOUT

Palm Bay, Florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy