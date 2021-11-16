PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE ISSUED FOR: SE Palm Bay, Florida.

EFFECTIVE: November 15, 2021

PRECAUTIONARY BOIL WATER NOTICE

TO: Residents of Palm Bay, Brevard County, Florida, located at the following addresses:

1614 De La Vega Street SE

1637 De La Vega Street SE

1674 De La Vega Street SE

2556 Westside Avenue SE

EMERGENCY SHUT DOWN on Monday, November 15, 2021. Water service to utilities customers at the above-mentioned addresses were shut down due to a fire hydrant replacement. Service to these customers were shut down at approximately 9:40 a.m. and will be restored after all work is complete.

Therefore, as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Additionally, bottled water may be used as an alternative.

This “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. Affected customers will be notified immediately once the boil water notice has been lifted.

If you have any questions you may contact the Palm Bay Utilities Department at (321) 952-3410 or the after-hours emergency line at (321) 952-3478. For updates, you may also visit the department’s website at www.pbud.org.