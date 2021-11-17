Frida Kahlo Portrait Hammers at $31 Million, Shatters Records for Latin American Art

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Sometimes in an exhibition, there is that wonderful moment when you are not quite sure what is going in the paintings you are looking at, and you realize you have to slow down and find your way. That’s how I felt when I first saw the exhibition Fei Li: The Unofficial History of Tomorrow at First Street Gallery (November 2–20, 2021). I got a clue about the artwork from one of two notebooks in the exhibition, when I read the following line: “What is the structure that I’m participating [in] when I use brushes & in Western thought/approach dominant in art.” Elsewhere, on the same page, Li wrote: “How can I create reconciliation through language?”

