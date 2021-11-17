ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frida Kahlo Portrait Hammers at $31 Million, Shatters Records for Latin American Art

By Valentina Di Liscia
Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». A roughly 12-by-9-inch painting by Frida Kahlo sold for $31 million hammer just minutes ago in Sotheby’s New York salesroom ($34,883,000 with fees). Titled “Diego y yo” (“Diego and I”) (1949), the well-known work depicts a tearful Kahlo, with the face of...

UPI News

Frieda Kahlo painting auctioned for record $34.9 million

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo broke the record for the highest price paid for a work of Latin American art when it was auctioned for $34.9 million. Sotheby's New York said the painting, Diego y yo, was completed in 1949 and was one of the last self-portraits painted by the Mexican artist before her death at age 47 in 1954. The painting is an interpretation of Kahlo's second marriage to Mexican muralist Diego Rivera.
kdnk.org

Frida Kahlo just shattered an auction record, ousting her husband

Frida Kahlo's "Diego y yo," a painting of herself with her husband's image on her forehead, sold for $34.9 million in a Sotheby's auction Tuesday night. The art dealer described it as "the last of her great self-portraits." It's the most money ever paid at auction for a work by...
CultureMap Houston

New immersive experience brings art of Frida Kahlo to life in Houston

Art lovers will have the chance to step inside the world of iconic artist Frida Kahlo when the exhibition Frida: Immersive Dream comes to Houston in the near future. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive (the same company behind the "Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Houston" exhibition currently on display here), Starvox Exhibits, and ShowOne Productions, the exhibition will be a space where visitors can explore the world through the eyes of the Kahlo, a brilliant, uncompromising painter who created some of history’s most awe-inspiring artwork.
