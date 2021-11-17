Derek Hough postpones Las Vegas shows after testing positive for COVID-19 breakthrough case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Emmy winner and performer Derek Hough announcing he has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Hough posted a video on his Instagram page on Tuesday that he will have to reschedule his upcoming Las Vegas shows this week at the Venetian due to the diagnosis.

Hough says he is fully vaccinated and is currently quarantined.

The dancer had a limited engagement at the resort called, “Derek Hough: No Limit” which ran from September through November 21.

“I feel ok, I feel strong, but I am currently taking advice from medical professionals doing everything I can to get better as fast as I can,” Hough added.

No date has been released on when Hough will resume his shows at this time.

