As the title suggests I am having trouble with Storage vMotion. I've used iSCSI for years and it works great. I recently discovered that on my particular storage device, NFS runs better. So I am looking into giving it a shot. Setup my first NFS 4.1 share and got it connected. I'm able to create new VMs on this datastore and the new fancy multi-pathing appears to be working. The rub comes in when I try to move VMs between my iSCSI datastores and my new NFS 4.1 datastores.

