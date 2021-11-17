Dude Vaporizes A Hot Dog In Acid

This is an opinion column. I do enjoy the occasional opportunity for fine dining. Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar, in Opelika, is fine dining…it is just fine with me. Of course, you can’t dine in, because they have no inside seating. As a matter of fact, they don’t even have outside seating anymore. They used to have a couple of outdoor tables and chairs, but even those disappeared during the Covid shut down. All their food now is to go. You can either go back to your car and eat it, or you can go home and eat it. I actually think the reason some people eat theirs right there in the car is because they can’t wait until they get home.

