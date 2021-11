The 2021 RSM Classic kicks off on Thursday morning at Sea Island Resort in Georgia. Here’s what you need to know to watch the first round on TV or online. Before any shots were hit, your tournament favorite at Sea Island, at least among bettors, was Scottie Scheffler. Scheffler comes in at +1600 to take home the victory according to BetMGM, and that would be huge for the 25-year-old pro. Because despite his world ranking of No. 17 and his successful appearance on this year’s winning U.S. Ryder Cup team, Scheffler has yet to win a PGA Tour event.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO