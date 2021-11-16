ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pollutant emissions in major seaports likely to have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds

Researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), have modelled that pollutant emissions from the shipping sector increased significantly in major international seaports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings serve as a stark contrast against findings[1] from the NASA Earth Observatory that the freeze in industrial processes and human...

The Conversation U.S.

Why the oil industry's pivot to carbon capture and storage – while it keeps on drilling – isn't a climate change solution

After decades of sowing doubt about climate change and its causes, the fossil fuel industry is now shifting to a new strategy: presenting itself as the source of solutions. This repositioning includes rebranding itself as a “carbon management industry.” This strategic pivot was on display at the Glasgow climate summit and at a Congressional hearing in October 2021, where CEOs of four major oil companies talked about a “lower-carbon future.” That future, in their view, would be powered by the fuels they supply and technologies they could deploy to remove the planet-warming carbon dioxide their products emit – provided they...
CleanTechnica

Comic Relief Department: Shell CEO Says The Best Way To Finance Clean Energy Is To Consume More Oil

Originally posted on EVANNEX. A few years ago, when electric vehicles were considered an R&D project, the fossil fuel interests had little to say about them. Now that Tesla has grown to become a trillion-dollar company (larger than any of the legacy automakers, and larger than most of the “oil giants”), the petroleum crowd has launched a full-court press in the media. Every day, my LinkedIn feed is clogged with oil company–sponsored posts about how much they’re doing to green up their acts and save the planet for our grandchildren (to say nothing of the endless horror stories about EVs that come from who-knows-where).
tpr.org

Study finds deer infected with Covid-19. It could change the shape of the pandemic.

Texas Public Radio's Jerry Clayton recently spoke with Dr. Randall Olsen about a study on deer in Iowa that were infected with Covid-19 Jerry Clayton: A team of scientists at Houston Methodist Hospital teamed up with Penn State researchers to find something surprising that could change the shape of the COVID pandemic. Large segments of the white tailed deer population may be harboring SARS-CoV-2. Dr. Randall Olson is medical director of the Molecular Diagnostics Lab at Houston Methodist. He joins us today. Thanks for being here. Dr. Olson.
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Obesity rates spike among kids during the pandemic

It’s a national trend that’s affecting 1 in 6 kids every day in the United States. Obesity during the pandemic is an issue that pediatricians are seeing especially with a major jump in weight gain during the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC recently released an alarming report about obesity rates among children. KGUN 9 spoke to Dr. Helene Felman at Banner University Medical Center about the trends she’s seeing at her office.
scitechdaily.com

Delta-Like COVID-19 Variants Are Most Likely To Increase Pandemic Severity

A SARS-CoV-2 variant with traits similar to that of the Delta variant—enhanced transmissibility and an ability to infect people who had previous infections/vaccination—will cause a more severe pandemic with more infections and breakthrough infections/reinfections than variants with either trait alone, according to a mathematical model created by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
MedicalXpress

Study analyzes calls to helplines in 19 countries during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a wide range of mental health issues worldwide. However, it is still difficult to quantify which general trends exist in populations and which are also transnational. In order to shed more light on such trends, a research team consisting of Valentin Klotzbücher from the Department of Economics and Dr. Stephanie Reich from Faculty of Environment and Natural Resources at the University of Freiburg, along with Marius Brülhart and Rafael Lalive from the University of Lausanne, has now analyzed 8 million calls to helplines in 19 countries.
studyfinds.org

Rats could be the carriers of another COVID-like pandemic, study warns

PRINCETON, N.J. — Rats are already major public health and hygiene problem many big cities worldwide. Now, a new study warns that waves of rodents could become the carriers of another deadly health crisis — another COVID-style pandemic. Rodents are notorious for carrying and spreading diseases throughout history, including the...
Science Daily

Simulation reveals molecular footprint of organic air pollutants

Joining the global effort to curb air pollution, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed computational tools to accurately assess the footprint of certain organic atmospheric pollutants. Their simulation, described in the journalEnvironmentalScience and Technology, could help government agencies keep a closer check on human-made sources of carbon-based pollutants. "Human...
Wesleyan Argus

Global Travel in a Global Pandemic: Study Abroad During COVID-19

The promise of studying abroad has always been a draw of college life: universities advertise their study abroad programs to incoming first-years, many parents urge their kids to travel, and certain majors even list a semester away as a requirement. However, travel restrictions and COVID-19 regulations have drastically impacted present...
Science Daily

Speeding up the energy transition reduces climate risks

Swiss Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (EMPA) The World Climate Conference in Glasgow has just ended, and the question is whether the goal of maximum global heating of 1.5°C can still be achieved. In a model calculation, researchers show how the energy transition could lead to the lowest possible cumulative emissions: Instead of slowly cutting back emissions, we should quickly push ahead with the conversion to solar energy and use fossil power plants at full capacity for one last time to do so.
MedicalXpress

How have people's daily activities affected mood during the COVID-19 pandemic?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a stable routine—including physical exercise, hobbies, regular sleep hours, and minimal time spent in front of the computer—has helped people maintain a good mood, according to results from a new study published in Applied Psychology: Health and Well-Being. Four times a day for two weeks in...
MedicalXpress

COVID patients on SSRI antidepressants are less likely to die, study finds

A large analysis of health records from 87 health care centers across the United States found that people taking a class of antidepressants called selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), particularly fluoxetine, were significantly less likely to die of COVID-19 than a matched control group. The results add to a body...
kslnewsradio.com

Studies find evidence of ‘Superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

In an article released by NPR, some scientists are reporting “superhuman immunity” present in defending against COVID-19. This is also known as “hybrid immunity.”. The article explains that scientists have discovered that certain individuals are able to produce an extremely powerful immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. These individuals produce very high levels of antibodies that are also highly flexible.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Over 25K tons of pandemic-related plastic waste polluting oceans, study finds

New research suggests that more than 8 million tons of COVID-19 pandemic-related plastic waste have been generated globally, including 25,000 tons flowing into the world’s oceans. The pandemic has led to a spike in demand for single-use plastics, which has intensified pressure on an "already-out-of-control global plastic waste problem," the...
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
