Pollutant emissions in major seaports likely to have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic, study finds
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), have modelled that pollutant emissions from the shipping sector increased significantly in major international seaports during the COVID-19 pandemic. The findings serve as a stark contrast against findings[1] from the NASA Earth Observatory that the freeze in industrial processes and human...www.sciencedaily.com
Comments / 0