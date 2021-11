Kyle Larson won 10 races and the NASCAR Cup championship, but that only scratches the surface of the season he had in 2021. There are several ways to gauge a driver's strength and during the off-season we will look at a few of the strength-based statistics that go into making the Power Ranking. If you are tired of reading about Larson, these posts are not going to provide much relief, but there are hidden gems embedded in them.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO