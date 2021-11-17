ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Favre misses payment of $228K in welfare case, auditor says

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XtYXU_0cysaTLA00

Retired NFL player Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay $228,000 in interest on welfare money he was paid for a public speaking contract he did not fulfill, the Mississippi state auditor said Tuesday.

Auditor Shad White said he is turning the matter over to the state attorney general's office, a month after sending a demand letter to Favre. White said the attorney general is in charge of enforcing unmet auditor's demands.

“My understanding is the AG and the Department of Human Services have given authority to a private attorney to recoup the misspent money,” White wrote on Twitter . “We have been in contact with that attorney and will provide him any information he needs.”

Favre is not facing criminal charges, but the leader of the organization that paid him is awaiting trial in one of Mississippi’s largest embezzlement cases.

The Associated Press left a phone message for Favre at his Mississippi business office Tuesday evening. Favre did not immediately respond to that, and he did not immediately respond to White on Twitter.

Favre and White feuded Oct. 29 over the auditor saying Favre failed to make speeches after being paid by welfare money. The Twitter spat happened days after Favre repaid $600,000 to the state — the last portion of the $1.1 million that the auditor said Favre received from a nonprofit organization that used money intended to help needy people in one of the poorest states in the U.S. The auditor said Favre still owes $228,000 in interest.

“Of course the money was returned because I would never knowingly take funds meant to help our neighbors in need, but for Shad White to continue to push out this lie that the money was for no-show events is something I cannot stay silent about,” Favre wrote.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback, who lives in Mississippi, wrote that he made commercials for which he was paid by a nonprofit organization. White tweeted that Favre’s contract required speeches and a radio ad.

“The CPA for Favre Enterprises confirmed this was your contract,” White replied to Favre. “You did not give the speeches. You have acknowledged this in statements to my agents.”

Allegations of misspending of money from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program came to light in early 2020 when the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services and five other people were indicted. Among them is Nancy New, who was leader of Mississippi Community Education Center, the organization that paid Favre.

White said in May 2020 that Favre had repaid $500,000 of the $1.1 million in welfare money. In a Facebook post when he repaid that portion, Favre said his charity had provided millions of dollars to poor children in Mississippi and Wisconsin.

————

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Comments / 0

Related
wearebreakingnews.com

Brett Favre Defaults On Payment Of $ 228,000 In Case Related To Embezzlement

JACKSON – Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre missed a deadline to pay $ 228,000 in interest on welfare money he was paid for a public lecture contract, which he did not give, he said. on Tuesday the Mississippi state auditor. Shad White, the auditor, said he will refer the matter...
NFL
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Auditor Refers 10, Including Brett Favre, to Attorney General Over Welfare Money

Mississippi State Auditor Shad White has referred a case to the state’s attorney general involving NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre and nine others who received millions in welfare dollars that should have gone to help the state’s poorest. The famed quarterback and Mississippi native received $1.1 million in funds from a nonprofit whose founder has since been indicted on state and federal charges for their alleged role in the largest embezzlement scheme in state history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Wisconsin State
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Prison chief: Mississippi preps for 1st execution since 2012

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi prison employees will conduct once-a-week rehearsals as the state prepares for its first execution since 2012, Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain says. Cain told The Associated Press on Friday that the rehearsals for a lethal injection are usually done once a month at the Mississippi State...
POLITICS
alreporter.com

State wins suit against the U.S. Department of Treasury

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Monday that the state has won its suit against the U.S. Department of Treasury over a provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that punishes states for making changes to any laws that would reduce taxes. On Monday, the U.S. District Court for the...
POLITICS
leedaily.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Financial Aid Offered by These States

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Government paid out economic relief funds to lower-income families and the unemployed all over the country. The IRS was responsible for sending out stimulus checks which have been discussed nationwide. The economy took a spin with many people getting out of work....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shad White
WLBT

State Auditor: Alleged embezzlement, fraud leads to 2 arrests in separate Hinds Co. cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people in Hinds County have been arrested after an investigation by State Auditor Shad White. According to a press release Wednesday, former Hinds County employee Marketa Graham was arrested after being indicted for fraud. Chris Smith, former Mississippi Board of Animal Health Director of Accounting and Finance, was also arrested after being indicted for embezzlement.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
postsouth.com

Auditors find $2.9 million in improper Louisiana unemployment payments

According to an audit, the Louisiana Workforce Commission improperly paid some $2.9 million in unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic from March 2020 to the end of July this year. Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack, CPA, submitted the findings of the audit Nov. 10 to Senate President Patrick Page Cortez and...
LOUISIANA STATE
WJAC TV

Lottery needs to better monitor frequent winners, Auditor General says

PENNSYLVANIA — An audit of the Pennsylvania lottery system revealed a need to take a closer look at frequent lottery winners, according to Auditor General Timothy DeFoor. "When you take a closer look at Lottery's data, as we did, it is easy to identify these players. The fact of the matter is that Lottery has the data and doesn't use it," DeFoor said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

457K+
Followers
116K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy