There are concerns that already-strained blood supplies could come under even more pressure with the arrival of the flu season. Justin Kern of the Red Cross of Wisconsin noted information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which is expecting a severe flu season this year. That could reduce donations during the ongoing shortage of emergency blood and platelet supplies that are already at low levels not seen this time of year in over a decade.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO