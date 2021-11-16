ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill

By MATTHEW PERRONE AP Health Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19,...

Pfizer agrees to let other companies make its COVID-19 pill

LONDON – Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. has signed a deal with a U.N.-backed group to allow other manufacturers to make its experimental COVID-19 pill, a move that could make the treatment available to more than half of the world’s population. In a statement issued Tuesday, Pfizer said it would grant a...
Governor Polis, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Salazar discuss trade relations, COVID vaccine

DENVER (KRDO) -- Today, Governor Jared Polis, and the U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar discussed U.S. - Mexico trade and economic relations and diplomatic efforts to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine abroad. They were joined by Consul General of Mexico Berenice Rendon Talavera. “As we move forward with economic recovery and efforts to The post Governor Polis, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Salazar discuss trade relations, COVID vaccine appeared first on KRDO.
FDA says it wants 55 YEARS to process FOIA requests about COVID-19 vaccines - meaning data may not be available to the public until 2076

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is requesting more than a half-century to review and release information to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to the public. The agency is being sued by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency, a group made up of more than 30 professors and scientists, hoping to access information they believe can help cure vaccine skepticism in some people.
State
Washington State
Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
Troubling details of Biden’s Build Back Better bill being hidden

W hile a disbelieving nation is focused on the endless border crisis, more immigration sleight of hand is ongoing in Washington. Cloaked in Congress-speak, the troubling details of the Build Back Better Act are being hidden from a bad-news weary public. The National Border Patrol Council’s Rio Grande Valley chapter...
Ukraine's doctors pushed to the limit by COVID-19 wave

KAKHOVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As coronavirus infections hit Ukraine, a single shift for Dr. Oleksandr Molchanov now stretches to 42 hours — 24 of them in Kakhovka's hospital, followed by another 18 hours spent visiting tents set up to care for 120 COVID-19 patients. While vaccination rates in Eastern Europe...
Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

VIENNA (AP) — Austria went into a nationwide lockdown early Monday to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step being closely watched by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems. The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be...
Virginia’s Lt. Governor-elect Interview Veers Off the Rails as She Spreads Covid Misinformation

Dana Bash tried to keep up and fact check Virginia’s Republican Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears as the newly elected official spread Covid misinformation on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday. Bash turned the conversation to Covid vaccines, asking Sears why she opposes Virginia schools mandating the Covid vaccine when they already require vaccines for other common diseases, including polio, measles and chicken pox. “So why is it OK to mandate childhood vaccines in Virginia for so many diseases, but not Covid?” Bash asked. “If the purpose of the Covid vaccine is to prevent us from getting Covid, why is it those who...
