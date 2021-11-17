ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Dos Carnales Rule Regional Mexican Airplay Chart With ‘Yo Soy Rico’

By Pamela Bustios
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Dos Carnales take over atop Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart as “Yo Soy Rico” lifts 3-1 on the Nov. 20-dated chart. The Quezada brothers capture their second leader and take the Greatest Gainer honor of the week thanks to a 49% gain in audience impressions, to...

