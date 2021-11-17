ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

NJ Chiropractor Stabs Wife, Shoots Himself In Murder-Suicide: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
A prominent New Jersey chiropractor is believed to have stabbed his wife dead before killing himself with a shotgun in South Jersey, authorities said.

John Kolonich, 46, was found in his car along Franklinville-Williamstown Road in Franklinville, dead with a gunshot wound to his head around 10:30 a.m. last Thursday, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

Moments later, police were told that Kolonich’s wife, Melissa, 42, a local realtor, was dead from stab wounds inside their nearby home on Florawood Court in Franklin, authorities said.

The physician is believed to have stabbed Mellisa dead in their home before he left in his car and killed himself while heading southbound, the prosecutor's office said.

His vehicle left the roadway and went into the backyard of a Sandra Way home, authorities said.

The couple apparently shared one daughter together, according to Facebook. More than $7,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the girl's new legal guardian.

Kolonich founded his practice in 2004 and supported law enforcement and veterans, the Courier Post Online reports.

The physician's patients took to Facebook to mourn his loss.

"I feel for all of you," one person commented. "My heart broke when I heard the news today. It just doesn’t seem real. I will keep you all in my prayers."

Condolences poured in for Melissa as well.

Tammy Mazza-feliciano
4d ago

Rip. PRAYERS to both sides of the family. My sincere condolences to ALL. Amy I am so very sorry for the loss of your beautiful sister. Amy and Kris I know that you will love their daughter as much as your own..So very sad

Reply(4)
4
Ben Carmen
4d ago

this is why mental illness is stigmatized. if you are depressed go somewhere and take yourself out if u wanna do it. dont do this to family.

Reply(4)
3
