Police reforms spurred by Elijah McClain’s death advance
By Dani Birzer
KXRM
4 days ago
AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver police department whose officers were indicted in the death of Elijah McClain will revamp its use-of-force policies and launch new training programs in an effort to combat bias. It is part of an agreement announced Tuesday following an investigation that found a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive force.
The probe was launched amid outrage over the death of McClain, a Black man who who was put into a chokehold by police and injected by paramedics with ketamine in 2019.
The deal has been signed off on by Colorado’s attorney general and city officials but still hinges on approval by city council.
