World

Stormont ministers urged to back mandatory Covid passports from December 13

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QS33H_0cysZMMq00

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister has proposed that mandatory Covid-19 passports become enforceable in the region from December 13.

Robin Swann wants fellow Stormont ministers to agree to his proposals for Covid certification in a range of settings at an Executive meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

An accompanying modelling paper from health officials will also warn Executive ministers that passports may not be enough to suppress rapidly increasing Covid case numbers, which have surged 23% in a week, and that “more severe restrictions” may need to be considered in mid-December to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed.

The PA news agency understands that Mr Swann is proposing that passports are used to gain entry to nightclubs, hospitality premises that serve food and or drink, cinemas, theatres and conferences halls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44i30I_0cysZMMq00
A Digital Covid Certificate Checker on a mobile phone is used to check the validity of a Digital Covid Passport in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

Covid certificates would also be needed to access indoor events with 500 or more attendees where some or all of the audience is not normally seated.

They would be required for outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees where some or all of the audience is not normally seated.

They would also be mandatory at all events of 10,000 or more attendees whether the audience is seated or not.

Mr Swann is proposing that regulations needed for the law change come into effect on November 29, with a 14-day grace period prior to becoming enforceable on December 13.

While he has asked ministerial colleagues to make a decision at Wednesday’s Executive meeting, in order for the matter to be raised both the DUP and Sinn Fein must first agree to having it placed on the agenda.

The final agenda was yet to be confirmed on Tuesday night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29SHxg_0cysZMMq00
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he had an “open mind” on vaccine certificates (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

Earlier on Tuesday evening, the leader of the DUP said he had an “open mind” on proposals for mandatory vaccine passports.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the onus was on Mr Swann to demonstrate that introducing compulsory certification would help reduce the pressures on the region’s hospitals and would be a “proportionate and reasonable” measure.

“I’m keeping an open mind, I want to hear what the minister has to say, we want to see the evidence and then we’ll come to a view on it,” said Sir Jeffrey.

The DUP has the power to potentially veto the move and a number of high profile party members have already voiced opposition.

DUP First Minister Paul Givan was scheduled to meet Mr Swann and senior health officials on Tuesday night to discuss the issue.

The powersharing administration currently recommends that nightclubs and other entertainment venues use Covid status checks on entry, but it has stopped short of making it a legal requirement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAw9a_0cysZMMq00
Northern Ireland deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said her Sinn Fein party would follow the public health advice (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Wire)

The modelling paper states that voluntary uptake of Covid certification by the hospitality sector has been “very low”.

The passport issue has sharply divided the five-party coalition in Belfast, with the SDLP and Alliance having been calling for weeks for a mandatory certification system as a way to make venues safer and drive up vaccination rates.

The two main parties in the Executive – the DUP and Sinn Fein – have previously resisted those calls for compulsory passports, instead expressing a preference for a “partnership approach” with the hospitality industry.

However, the intervention by Ulster Unionist minister Mr Swann has shifted the dynamic within the Executive.

Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has made clear her party would follow the advice of health officials on the matter.

The position of the DUP will therefore prove pivotal in determining whether the system will be introduced.

If the DUP opposed the move it could potentially block the proposal by deploying a cross-community voting mechanism.

If the party opposed it but did not deploy that mechanism, the support of the other four Executive parties would be enough to see mandatory passports introduced.

Some prominent DUP members – including MP Sammy Wilson, current Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and former economy minister Paul Frew – have heavily criticised the proposal.

When asked by reporters at Stormont on Tuesday evening whether he would deploy the veto, Sir Jeffrey said he favoured a “consensus approach”.

“I favour a consensus approach and what I want to see is a consensus reached on this,” he said.

“That’s why we will work with the Minister of Health to see if we can come up with solutions that work, solutions that actually deliver in terms of easing the pressures on our hospitals at this time.”

Mr Swann’s proposals come amid escalating pressures on the region’s beleaguered health system.

Covid-19 transmission rates have also soared in recent weeks, particularly among young people.

Making certification a legal entry requirement for hospitality venues has been credited with driving up vaccination rates among young people in the Irish Republic.

The deaths of a further five patients who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland were reported on Tuesday along with another 1,698 positive cases of the virus.

On Tuesday morning, there were 429 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 35 in intensive care.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Mandatory vaccine passports approved in Northern Ireland despite DUP objections

Mandatory vaccine passports are to be introduced in Northern Ireland after Stormont ministers backed the move despite DUP opposition. The other four Executive parties backed a proposal from Health Minister Robin Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Vaccine passports should already be in place, say ministers

A mandatory system of Covid-19 vaccine certificates should already have been introduced in Northern Ireland, two Stormont ministers have said. Naomi Long and Nichola Mallon commented after Health Minister Robin Swann said the executive would discuss a mandatory Covid-19 passport scheme this week. His proposal comes two weeks after social...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Givan
Person
Paul Frew
Person
Robin Swann
Person
Jeffrey Donaldson
Person
Edwin Poots
BBC

Covid-19: Reaction to vote for Covid passports

Political leaders in Northern Ireland have been giving their reaction to the decision to introduce Covid vaccine passports. Under the measure, people have to provide a passport or proof of a Covid test result to access nightclubs, pubs or restaurants. Sinn Féin, Alliance and the SDLP all backed the proposals...
WORLD
newschain

Stormont’s Health Minister targeted in sinister graffiti

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann has been targeted in sinister graffiti. His name was daubed on a wall in the Newell Road area of Dungannon along with a target mark. It came just hours after the Stormont Executive agreed plans to roll out a mandatory vaccine passport. It also...
HEALTH
newschain

Stormont is not implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol – First Minister

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Paul Givan has insisted the Stormont Agriculture Minister is not implementing the Brexit Protocol. The DUP representative was also questioned over his party’s boycott of North-South Ministerial Council meetings during Executive Office questions in the Stormont Assembly on Monday. The exchanges came as “intensified talks” were...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stormont#Economy#Passport
gponline.com

COVID-19 vaccination to become mandatory for NHS staff from 1 April

Under regulations to be brought forward imminently, providers of CQC-regulated activity - including GP practices, hospitals, and services delivering care in patients' homes - will only be allowed to employ staff in roles involving interaction with patients if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The regulations will cover not only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid-19: Scotland considers vaccine passport expansion and pub curfew back in Irish Republic

Pubs, restaurants and nightclubs in the Republic of Ireland will have to close at midnight from Thursday, as the country aims to stem a rise in Covid cases. Normal opening hours had only resumed last month, after an earlier 23:30 curfew was lifted. The hospitality industry has warned the decision would be "extraordinarily difficult" for late bars, which have a licence to serve alcohol until 02:30, rather than the normal weekend closing time of 00:30 for other pubs and bars. People will also be advised to work from home from Friday, reversing another policy change in September. Ireland has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world but has seen infections surge this month, with 4,570 reported on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Should Covid jabs be made mandatory in the UK? Tell us in our poll

As Austria announces it will make Covid vaccines a legal requirement by next February, questions are being raised around the rest of the Europe.Will other countries follow suit? Should they? If so, when? As of today, 19 November, more than 46 million people across all four UK nations have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. On top of that, some 14.2 million have gone out and got their third – so-called booster – jabs.(We want to know what you think in our poll at the bottom of the article) However, the situation is much worse across Europe, with countries...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

Man remanded over threats to kill Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann

William Herbert Hawkes, 44, of Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, has also been charged with harassment of Mr Swann. A Co Down man has been remanded in custody over charges of making threats to kill Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann. William Herbert Hawkes, 44, of Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

A Border Cop Detained Me and Dished About the ‘Lunatic’ President of Belarus

KUZNICA, Poland—After a night filled with tear gas, water cannons and fireworks, Tomas, a tall, fair-haired Polish border guard, looked haggard. “None of us want to be doing this job,” he told The Daily Beast as he stood in a police station in the small Polish border town of Kuznica. His colleague, a short young woman with curly black hair, looks like she hasn't slept in days. “Everyone is exhausted,” she says, as she slumps her head forward.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

