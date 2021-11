NEW YORK -- Late Tuesday night, here inside Madison Square Garden, Mike Krzyzewski will emerge from a tunnel and step onto a court equipped with a top-10 team led by one of the world's best NBA prospects. So in a lot of ways, this will be very normal; he's been consistently coaching top-10 teams with incredible NBA prospects for decades. But the scene and feeling is obviously expected to be different because of Coach K's announcement this past summer that his 47th season on a college sideline will be his last.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO