The Chunky Engagement Ring Era Is Here

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough engagement ring trends evolve at a much slower pace than most other fashion and accessories, a clear shift is happening in the fine jewelry category of late. In place of ultra-dainty designs featuring prong settings and whisper-thin bands, chunky engagement rings are gaining momentum, including wider bands and more sturdy...

theknot.com

The 47 Most Unique Engagement Rings From Real Couples

Staring at unique engagement rings may be one of the best pastimes there is. After all, who doesn't love sparkly things? Whether you're in a brand-new relationship, about to get engaged or just love swooning over beautiful diamonds and gilded jewelry, everyone deserves an endorphin rush from scrolling through image after image of engagement ring inspiration. So go ahead, take a break from whatever you're doing and indulge in the best kind of eye candy there is. You're sure to find quite a few double-tap-worthy rings in this roundup of our favorite unique engagement ring ideas from real couples.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theknot.com

Do People Still Follow the 3 Months' Salary Rule for Engagement Rings?

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. It's no secret that weddings are synonymous with plenty of classic traditions that have been around for centuries. While some are still very common today, like wearing white or making a registry, others are being modernized to make the wedding day more personalized—like ignoring the folklore that says it's bad luck to see your spouse before the ceremony, or serving sweets other than cake. One of the most infamous wedding etiquette rules, though, revolves around the engagement ring. It's known as the "three months' salary" rule, and it implies that a buyer should put three months of their salary toward a sparkler for their future spouse.
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Rugs on Amazon to Bring More Style to Your Space

Interior design enthusiasts know just how important a rug is for a design scheme. Whether you go for faux fur options to make a room feel more glam or a low-pile patterned style, rugs have a special way of pulling any room together. You can use a rug to define a dining room area, add warmth to a living room or outfit a high-traffic space like a hallway or mudroom. Their design possibilities are truly undeniable.
BEAUTY & FASHION
theknot.com

I Shopped For My Diamond Engagement Ring Online—Here's What It Was Like

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. My boyfriend, now fiance, and I have been together since high school—13.5 years and counting. Getting married right away wasn't high up on our priority list. We always jokingly said that we'd wait until we both turned 30. So when we did, we knew it was time we finally made it officially official.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bridalmusings.com

Why You Should Consider A Moissanite Engagement Ring

Have you been engagement ring shopping online? Just came across a gemstone you’ve never heard of, Moissanite? Wondering how they compare to Diamonds and if the sparkling stone is worthy of your big proposal?. Yes, Moissanite engagement rings are fabulous, and we’re here to tell you why!. I first fell...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
natureworldnews.com

Are You Searching for a Perfect Moissanite Ring? Here’s What to Consider

What if we told you there's a stone that's brilliant and possesses the same beauty as diamonds? Its hypnotic sparkle, durability, and affordable price make it the perfect jewelry for any occasion. Thinking about buying a ring and want to know what you should look for? You're in the perfect...
APPAREL
The Dominion Post

DIY Chunky Necklaces

Make a customized gift or a bold fashion statement By Aldona BirdNewsroom@DominionPost.com A chunky necklace can make a statement — and it can make a great gift. A chunky. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
APPAREL
weddingchicks.com

Unique Engagement Rings Are Some of Los Angeles Jeweler Barkev’s Bests

The start of engagement season is just two weeks away, so with ring trend stories on the horizon, we thought it’d be a great time to talk about styles that don’t just stun for their sparkle. That’s the thing, too, when you think about the merits of an engagement ring, how mesmerizingly brilliant it is is often one of the first points of interest. But what we love about Los Angeles jeweler Barkev’s, is that the brand’s luxurious options aren’t limited to dazzling diamonds. Their best sellers include both natural and lab-created diamond rings, along with solid and mixed metal settings, and several types of accenting gemstones. Just take a peek at their Instagram feed, you’ll see what we mean about unique. Not to mention, as we get closer to the holidays, it’s amazing to see a grid light up with bright and colorful looks - because basic white can get really boring (whoops)...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wallpaper*

Bea Bongiasca’s playful engagement rings coil enamel vines around diamonds

Italy-based jewellery designer Bea Bongiasca brings an irreverence to alternative engagement ring design with her new collection. The pieces are an extension of Bongiasca’s current ‘You’re So Vine’ line, which dots twists of colourful enamel vines with contrasting gems for a playful selection of rings. Updating the line to include precious materials, the rings are crafted in gold and are available with a choice of five diamond cuts – heart, oval, marquise, pear, and trillion – which make an elevated foil for the curving vines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Highsnobiety

Chunky Boots Are the New Chunky Sneakers, Here's Why

Chunky sneakers had their moment, didn’t they? In fact, there’s a strong argument for chunky sneakers still being at the forefront of the footwear zeitgeist. But what we’re really leaning into this season are chunky boots. The rugged outsole is what makes chunky sneakers a versatile, year-round selection, but with a harder-wearing, high-collar upper to boot (sorry), chunky boots should be the foundation of your seasonal rotation.
APPAREL
theknot.com

19 Yellow Diamond Engagement Rings to Brighten Your Ring Finger

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. White diamonds are a true classic, but yellow diamonds are just the ticket for the to-be-wed looking for a splash of color and something super unique. A vibrant yellow diamond engagement ring will always stand out in a room full of colorless diamonds. Read on to learn what to look for in a yellow diamond engagement ring—plus shop editor-approved picks you can add to your cart right now.
APPAREL
livingbetter50.com

6 Unique Ways To Style Chunky Boots This Fall

Chunky boots aren’t necessarily the newest trend since they’ve been a big deal in the fashion world for the past few years, but this fall, they’re stronger and more beautiful than ever. So if you just got your first pair and you need fresh styling ideas, you’ve come to the right spot. Below, you’ll find effortless but unique ways to style your chunky number and join the list of fashionistas who love to style chunky boots day and night.
APPAREL
stlmag.com

An engagement ring made for you and made with a greater purpose

So much of what’s beautiful about the act of marriage is born from tradition. The details that make up one’s wedding decisions symbolize the couple’s story, history, love, and devotion. One of the first and most enduring symbols of marriage is the engagement ring. It’s present from the moment the idea is proposed until death do you part.
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionisers.com

Chunky Sweaters Are In This Winter! Here’s Inspo On How To Style Them

Face the inconstant weather in winter with some essential wardrobe staples. The necessary wardrobe staples include sweaters at the top of the list. Beat the chilly weather with these chunky sweaters. It always becomes difficult to figure out what to wear in winter, so we recommend sweaters for your winter’s outclass styling. As sweaters are the go-to ensemble with most kinds of outfits for chilly days.
theknot.com

These 20 Turquoise Engagement Rings Are Total Showstoppers

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. People have been fascinated with the piercing blue hue of turquoise since antiquity. Egyptians incorporated the stone into necklaces and rings, while Persians likened the gemstone's color to the heavens and covered the domes of buildings with it.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
theknot.com

This is the Best Time to Buy an Engagement Ring, According to Experts

If you're reading this, you've likely decided that you're ready to propose to your partner. (Congratulations!) In order to take your relationship to the next level, you'll be faced with two key tasks: buying a ring and picking a proposal date. Both are equally important, and their timelines are actually woven together. Regardless of whether you have a specific proposal date in mind yet, you might be curious to know the best time to buy an engagement ring.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Channel Effortless Luxury At Every Holiday Fête In 10 Decadent Looks

From work parties to spontaneous get-togethers with friends, the holiday season is full of surprises. Regardless of your plans (or lack thereof), you’ll want a few key pieces on hand that look and feel good. Think: a soft, slouchy cardigan for extra warmth over a slip dress, a slim knit tank that pairs with everything from jeans to pencil skirts, or cozy socks you can wear out with a heeled boot.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Meet The 9 Handbag Trends That’ll Reign Supreme In 2022

Be honest: How many times have you actually worn that floral embroidered cardigan you bought last year? Or perhaps those sleek snakeskin pants in 2019? Oftentimes, you’re not going to opt for the same article of clothing seven days a week. Handbags, on the other hand, are meant to be used daily — because, yes, you’ve experienced the struggle of constantly shuffling all your personal belongings from purse to purse. Therefore, you want to invest in a piece that’s stylish, but more importantly, practical. Fortunately, the 2022 handbag trends fit an array of lifestyles and fashion preferences, according to the designers behind the industry’s up-and-coming brands.
