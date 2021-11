The Blues are having to manage some cap jujitsu with four players on Covid-19 protocol and Brayden Schenn injured for the time being. They can’t call up expensive players right now, so their roster is at the exact number of guys needed to ice a team. Part of how the Blues have managed to stay at cap level without having to make moves has been Oskar Sundqvist’s placement on long term injured reserve.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO