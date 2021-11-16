Watch the Hanifa Runway Show Live

We Tried to Wear “Project Runway” Makeup Looks in Real Life | ELLE + Maybelline We Tried to Wear “Project Runway” Makeup Looks in Real Life | ELLE + Maybelline. There are myriad reasons why I’d make a terrible Project Runway contestant, but one is obvious: I’d spend entirely too much of my meager workroom time perusing the accessory wall. A glittering shelving unit stuffed with belts, bags, hats, jewelry, and platform snow boots, the wall serves as the designers’ last resort for finishing touches to make their looks pop on the runway. I have a borderline concerning addiction to minibags and square-toe shoes, so this week’s challenge—a collaboration between the contestants and New York’s best accessories designers—felt like an early holiday present. I’m all for the corny themed battles Project Runway executes with pride, but something about a challenge grounded in reality made this week’s stakes feel higher, and the looks reflected that spirit.
