Watch the Hanifa Runway Show Live

By Fashionista
fashionista.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in above to watch a live stream of the...

fashionista.com

fashionista.com

Hanifa Staged Its Inaugural Fashion Show in D.C.

The fashion set ventured to Washington, D.C., Tuesday night for the Hanifa Fall 2021 show, grandiosely staged in the courtyard of the National Portrait Gallery. With soft pink carpet serving as the runway, lush greenery setting the scene and live musicians playing classical Rihanna renditions, it made for one of the biggest fashion moments in the nation's capital in years.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecomedybureau.com

The Ember Knight Show LIVE! (in LA)

@emburgler: TONIGHT!!!! FREE show at @thegoldfishla, holy shit, it’s me lovable Grover and I’m gonna do the dumbest 40 minutes of my life. I’m sooooo scared please don’t tell anyone!!. (Please don’t tell anyone that I am scared 🙂
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

AMAs 2021: Where to watch, live stream red carpet pre-show

The 2021 AMAs are almost here! Do you want to know where to watch or live stream the red-carpet pre-show?. Given the star-studded nature of tonight’s Cardi B-hosted awards show, you better believe that there’s going to be interest in it! The show itself will air on ABC tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and you can live-stream it through the network with a valid cable sign-in. Meanwhile, it will be available after the fact for Hulu subscribers. Bad Bunny, BTS, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Olivia Rodrigo are among some of the bigger names poised to hit the stage tonight; this is meant to be a reflection of the entire year in music, and we can only hope that it lives up to a lot of the pre-show hype!
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Summer Walker Rocks ‘Tonight Show’ with ‘Unloyal’ Live

Summer Walker brought the heat to Monday’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ with a scorching live performance of ‘Still Over It’ cut ‘Unloyal.’. And while the recorded version of ‘Unloyal’ features fellow R&B diva Ari Lennox, Walker rendered a virtual showing by her lonesome. Hop inside to...
MUSIC
swiowanewssource.com

‘The Voice’ Top 13: Watch Moving Performances From Live Show (VIDEO)

Season 21 of The Voice is continuing its live episodes as the Top 13 performed for America’s vote on Monday, November 15. Along with the help of their coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton, the remaining competitors took time to honor the special people in their lives with “Dedication Week” performances. Playing for a spot in the Top 11, each singer took to the stage for a special performance celebrating someone who had impacted their lives.
TV SHOWS
westernmassnews.com

The Southern Living Show Ep.39

Host Ivy Odom celebrates the Southern lifestyle covering topics ranging from food and cooking to holidays and style. In this episode, Ivy counts down to college game day and shares recipes and traditions for a southern style tailgating party. Plus, check out the five BBQ mother sauces.
RECIPES
Elle

Project Runway

We Tried to Wear “Project Runway” Makeup Looks in Real Life | ELLE + Maybelline We Tried to Wear “Project Runway” Makeup Looks in Real Life | ELLE + Maybelline. There are myriad reasons why I’d make a terrible Project Runway contestant, but one is obvious: I’d spend entirely too much of my meager workroom time perusing the accessory wall. A glittering shelving unit stuffed with belts, bags, hats, jewelry, and platform snow boots, the wall serves as the designers’ last resort for finishing touches to make their looks pop on the runway. I have a borderline concerning addiction to minibags and square-toe shoes, so this week’s challenge—a collaboration between the contestants and New York’s best accessories designers—felt like an early holiday present. I’m all for the corny themed battles Project Runway executes with pride, but something about a challenge grounded in reality made this week’s stakes feel higher, and the looks reflected that spirit.
MAKEUP
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS
justjaredjr.com

Halle Berry Turns Heads in Cutout Dress at AMAs 2021

Halle Bailey hits the red carpet in a hot cutout dress for the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday (November 21) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 21-year-old Little Mermaid actress and singer wowed in her LaQuan Smith look for the music award show, with coordinating lace up heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Machine Gun Kelly Poses With Daughter Casie on the 2021 American Music Awards Red Carpet

Father-daughter date night! Machine Gun Kelly brought his daughter, Casie, to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21. The 31-year-old artist posed with his 12-year-old child outside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles before the awards began. Kelly (born Colson Baker) and Casie each wore black ensembles and playfully interlocked their pinky fingers while smiling for the camera.
MUSIC

