Watch the Hanifa Runway Show Live

The 2021 AMAs are almost here! Do you want to know where to watch or live stream the red-carpet pre-show?. Given the star-studded nature of tonight’s Cardi B-hosted awards show, you better believe that there’s going to be interest in it! The show itself will air on ABC tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and you can live-stream it through the network with a valid cable sign-in. Meanwhile, it will be available after the fact for Hulu subscribers. Bad Bunny, BTS, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Olivia Rodrigo are among some of the bigger names poised to hit the stage tonight; this is meant to be a reflection of the entire year in music, and we can only hope that it lives up to a lot of the pre-show hype!

TV SHOWS ・ 9 HOURS AGO