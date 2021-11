LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Detectives with the Lakewood Police Department are investigating a string of armed carjackings that occurred in city Wednesday night. According to police, three carjackings occurred within an hour of each other, with the first taking place around 7:30 p.m. on Nicholson Avenue near Emerson Avenue. Police say two suspects approached the driver who was getting out of his vehicle and demanded his car keys. The driver refused and the suspects allegedly pushed the male to the ground, kicking him brandishing a handgun. The two suspects ran away without the vehicle.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO