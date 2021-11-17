Is Alex Rodriguez Shooting His Shot with Kelly Bensimon?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following his split from Jennifer Lopez, is Alex Rodriguez looking for love?

Page Six reports A-Rod, 46, has his eyes on “The Real Housewives of New York” star Kelly Bensimon, 53.

A source claimed, “They have a cute and flirty text relationship. Alex has asked her out more than once although she has not gone on a date with him.”

"Extra's" Billy Bush confirmed through a mutual friend that Page Six's characterization of the texts as flirty and fun is true.

The source also said Kelly was sure to point out that Rodriguez was and is “very much a gentleman.”

Bensimon’s rep confirmed that they’ve been communicating via text. The rep shared, “They’ve been having a fun text relationship for the last couple of months. She thinks he is charming and a gentleman.”

The rep continued, “They have mutual friends and she has been talking to him about real estate.”

Rodriguez’s rep insisted that there isn’t anything romantic going on between the two. They said, “She reached out on a real estate opportunity and that is it. There are no flirty texts, there is nothing there. A lot of people reach out to him for business purposes.”

It looks like Kelly has quite the real estate profile, with property in New York City, the Hamptons, and Europe. She has reportedly sold over $100 million of real estate this year.

Rodriguez has kept a low profile with his dating life since calling it quits with Lopez earlier this year. She has rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ben Affleck.

