Annual ‘Project Homeless Connect’ happening Wednesday

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - Project Homeless Connect, which brings together those who are homeless or at-risk of becoming homeless and the programs and organizations that can help them, will be held on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Avenue.

Project Homeless Connect will feature about 50 agencies and organizations that offer a variety of assistance services including housing, job training, mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment. As many as 1,500 people are expected to attend, and about 250 volunteers are expected to help with the event.

Project Homeless Connect is free to attend and is coordinated by the Nevada Homeless Alliance in partnership with the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care and the Clark County Department of Social Service.

The Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care works with local governments and other agencies, religious organizations, advocacy groups and others concerned with the issues of homelessness and affordable housing through a coordinated and regional approach to planning and service provision.

The Nevada Homeless Alliance works with local agencies, volunteer groups, faith-based organizations and the corporate sector to create effective partnerships and promote collaboration through advocacy, public awareness, and outreach events.