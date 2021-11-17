ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Health officials warn that “more severe restrictions” may be needed in NI

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mw8o6_0cysUtwq00

Health officials have warned Covid passports may not be enough to stop hospitals being overwhelmed and “more severe restrictions” may need to be considered next month.

A Covid-19 modelling paper from the Department of Health has informed Executive ministers that positive cases have risen by 23% in a week.

The paper, seen by the PA news agency, attributes the surge partly to relaxations in the hospitality sector at the end of October and the return of schools after mid-term.

Hospital admissions have risen by 19% in the last week, while occupancy is up 10%.

Evidence suggests that adherence to guidelines by the public is declining and that there has been very low uptake of Covid certification on a voluntary basis by the hospitality sector

The conversion rate of cases to hospital admissions has risen above 2% for the first time since early September, and is now estimated at around 2.8%.

The paper says an increase in admissions is inevitable in the coming week and will continue to rise beyond that if cases numbers are not reduced.

Officials warn that community transmission is at a “high level and increasing rapidly”.

The modelling paper notes ICU occupancy and deaths have decreased in the last week, but stresses the lag in those indicators means they do not account for the recent surge in infections.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJHzV_0cysUtwq00
The paper calls for measures to increase adherence to recommended measures such as wearing face masks. (PA Archive)

The Health Department experts state that without further intervention “as soon as possible”, modelling suggests hospital capacity may be exceeded in mid-December, if the current trajectory follows a central pathway.

The paper states: “Evidence suggests that adherence to guidelines by the public is declining and that there has been very low uptake of Covid certification on a voluntary basis by the hospitality sector.”

It states the need for immediate measures to increase adherence to current mitigations – such as face mask use and work-from-home guidance.

It says those mitigations will be unlikely to bring the reproduction rate below one unless they are accompanied by “widespread use of Covid certification across higher risk settings”.

The paper warns that all those measures combined may not be sufficient to reduce case numbers.

It says without a significant decline in community transmission in the next three weeks “there is a risk that more severe restrictions will need to be considered from mid-December to avoid hospital capacity from being overwhelmed”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Queen attends rare royal double christening at Windsor

The Queen has been pictured after attending a rare royal double christening at Windsor. The 95-year-old head of state was spotted wearing a lime green hat as she left the joint baptism of two of her grandsons at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, on Sunday evening. Mike...
U.K.
newschain

Bus-burning protests cannot become the new norm in NI, minister warns

Bus burning cannot become the new norm for protest in Northern Ireland, a Stormont minister has said. Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was “deeply frustrating” that many evening services had been suspended and rerouted due to the recent incidents of vehicle hijacking and burning. Ms Mallon, who has responsibility...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Covid#The Department Of Health#Icu
wwno.org

11 severe reactions, 0 deaths from COVID vaccines reported to Louisiana health officials

There have been 11 severe reactions related to the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana and no deaths, state health officials told lawmakers on Monday. Those 11 cases, deemed severe because they required hospitalization, were confirmed after the state investigated 122 reports of illness potentially linked to vaccination, state epidemiologist Theresa Sokol said during a hearing of the House Health and Welfare Committee into the mechanisms for reporting vaccine side effects.
LOUISIANA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

State health officials warn of rising flu cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - State health officials are predicting a much more active flu season this year and encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is seeing a rise in flu cases. “That corresponds to what we’re seeing nationwide as well. There are unfortunately a lot of states that have had major outbreaks of influenza already, mainly in the universities and the colleges, so that will tell us that there will definitely be some kind of influenza season this year compared to last year, which again was pretty much non-existent,” said Tom Haupt, the DHS influenza surveillance coordinator.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
cwbradio.com

State Health Officials Predict A Much More Active Flu Season

State health officials are predicting a much more active flu season this year and encouraging everyone to get a flu shot. WBAY-TV reports that the Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeing a rise in flu cases. “That corresponds to what we’re seeing nationwide as well. There are unfortunately a lot of states that have had major outbreaks of influenza already, mainly in the universities and the colleges, so that will tell us that there will definitely be some kind of influenza season this year compared to last year, which again was pretty much non-existent,” said Tom Haupt, the DHS influenza surveillance coordinator. There were only 100 flu cases recorded statewide last year, compared to 36,000 cases the year before. Doctors attribute that to the mask mandates and social distancing efforts in place due to COVID-19. With COVID protocols much more relaxed, this flu season is expected to be much worse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Ohio health officials warn of 'second wind' of Delta variant COVID cases

CINCINNATI (WKRC)-- The Delta variant is driving up COVID-19 cases to numbers not seen in weeks across Ohio. The state’s top health leaders are calling it a “second wind.”. On Wednesday and Thursday, case numbers were well above 6,000 across Ohio — the highest numbers in weeks. COVID-related hospitalizations have...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County health official warns residents of winter wave

SANTA ANA (CNS) — The number of coronavirus patients in Orange County hospitals remained unchanged Saturday at 194, with 48 of those patients in intensive care, up one from Friday, according to the latest state figures. The latest numbers come one day after the county reported 328 new cases of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
lamarledger.com

Pueblo-based vaccination provider is suspended by state health officials

State health officials have suspended Pueblo-based VitalPoint Urgent Care from the COVID-19 vaccination program and nearly 100 people are instructed to get re-vaccinated based on VitalPoint violations. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment made an “unannounced site inspection” at VitalPoint and found irregularities in vaccine storage and handling,...
PUEBLO, CO
Kait 8

Health official warns of possible COVID surge in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As South Korea hits a record-breaking high in COVID-19 cases, one doctor warns the same could happen in Arkansas if people do not take precautions. Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle said the spike in cases in South Korea is linked to the coronavirus vaccines’ efficacy waning after going a long period of time without another dose.
ARKANSAS STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported Friday more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19. Data from the state health department shows 7,310 cases of the virus were found through the use of PCR tests. Missouri's daily average for the testing method is 1,045 cases. Antigen testing in Missouri found 5,112 new The post FRIDAY UPDATES: State health department reports more than 12,400 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Hidden pandemic of antibiotic-resistant infections, health officials warn

UK health officials are warning of a "hidden pandemic" of antibiotic-resistant infections if people fail to act responsibly after Covid. Cold symptoms will be more common this winter, with social mixing - but taking antibiotics is not the answer. This could encourage harmful bacteria to evade treatment and put everyone's...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

My Afib Episodes May Be Early Warnings of Other Health Issues

In the first half of the 20th century, coal miners took canaries into the mines with them as an early warning system of toxic gases in the air. The canary was more sensitive to polluted air than the humans. If the canary got sick (or died), the humans high-tailed it out of the mine or put on a respirator. My Afib episodes may be the canaries in my body’s coal mine. They are my body’s response to excess stress.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy