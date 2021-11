The take-up of SVoD continues to soar, with 56 per cent of Brits now viewing these services each week, according to post lockdown 2021 IPA TouchPoints data. The IPA TouchPoints dataset, which provides a 360-degree understanding of British consumers’ daily lives, reveals that since 2018 to post lockdown 2021, the reach of SVoD services (including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Now TV, Apple TV+, YouTube Premium, BritBox and Disney+) has grown by 51 per cent, with 56 per cent of the British public now viewing these services for an average of around 1hr 20 minutes per day. This is up from 37 per cent reach and for 1 hour 6 minutes in 2018.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO