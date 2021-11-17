Archbold 3-sport star Newman chooses Bowling Green for baseball

ARCHBOLD — DJ Newman has made his decision.

On Tuesday, Archbold’s senior three-sport star announced via Twitter his commitment to play baseball at Bowling Green State University.

“I can’t imagine growing up in a community more supportive to my athletic career than Archbold,” Newman wrote. “Thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for helping me become the person I am today. The memories I have of being a 3 sport athlete will last a lifetime, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.

“However, I am incredibly excited to announce I will be continuing my baseball career at Bowling Green State University. #gofalcons.”

Newman also had options for football and basketball, but will continue as a pitcher and an outfielder for the Falcons and head coach Kyle Hallock.

He led the Blue Streaks’ baseball team to an appearance in the Division III state championship game in June. His RBI single in the state semifinal against Canton Central Catholic was the deciding hit in a 1-0 game. He was the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year, and earned first-team All-Ohio honors by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association after batting .509 with 57 hits, three home runs, 15 doubles, 30 RBIs, nine steals, and 34 runs scored.

On the mound as a senior, Newman had a 7-4 record, a 1.96 earned-run average, and he struck out 97 in 67⅔ innings.

Newman led Archbold’s football team to a No. 1 ranking and a Division VI regional semifinal appearance this season. Newman rushed for 1,088 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he passed for 1,523 yards and 19 TDs in the regular season.

In his most recent full basketball season, Newman earned second-team all-district honors, and he was an honorable mention for All-Ohio in Division III. He averaged 11.6 points per game in his junior year.