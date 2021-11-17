ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbold, OH

Archbold 3-sport star Newman chooses Bowling Green for baseball

By By Corey Crisan / The Blade
 4 days ago

ARCHBOLD — DJ Newman has made his decision.

On Tuesday, Archbold’s senior three-sport star announced via Twitter his commitment to play baseball at Bowling Green State University.

“I can’t imagine growing up in a community more supportive to my athletic career than Archbold,” Newman wrote. “Thank you to my coaches, friends, and family for helping me become the person I am today. The memories I have of being a 3 sport athlete will last a lifetime, and I wouldn’t trade them for anything.

“However, I am incredibly excited to announce I will be continuing my baseball career at Bowling Green State University. #gofalcons.”

Newman also had options for football and basketball, but will continue as a pitcher and an outfielder for the Falcons and head coach Kyle Hallock.

He led the Blue Streaks’ baseball team to an appearance in the Division III state championship game in June. His RBI single in the state semifinal against Canton Central Catholic was the deciding hit in a 1-0 game. He was the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Player of the Year, and earned first-team All-Ohio honors by the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association after batting .509 with 57 hits, three home runs, 15 doubles, 30 RBIs, nine steals, and 34 runs scored.

On the mound as a senior, Newman had a 7-4 record, a 1.96 earned-run average, and he struck out 97 in 67⅔ innings.

Newman led Archbold’s football team to a No. 1 ranking and a Division VI regional semifinal appearance this season. Newman rushed for 1,088 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he passed for 1,523 yards and 19 TDs in the regular season.

In his most recent full basketball season, Newman earned second-team all-district honors, and he was an honorable mention for All-Ohio in Division III. He averaged 11.6 points per game in his junior year.

What is an MTE? A college basketball team's best friend

NASSAU, Bahamas — The acronym MTE is just as synonymous with college basketball as NCAA. Multi-team events, or MTEs, have become a cottage industry for locations with an abundance of sunshine, sprouting up across the country, and beyond United States borders, like a beanstalk in England.
Linebacker Ra'Heim Moss? It almost happened for Toledo basketball player

Nippert Stadium, on the campus of the University of Cincinnati, will be pulsating Saturday afternoon for the Bearcats’ showdown with Southern Methodist. It’s one of the most important games on the schedule for UC as it makes a push to scale the pearly gates of the College Football Playoff. In a not-too-distant universe, Toledo basketball player Ra’Heim Moss would be playing for the fifth-ranked Bearcats.
Fun in the Sun: Toledo men's basketball arrives in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas — A 4 a.m. wake-up call doesn’t sound so bad when the final destination is the Bahamas. Welcome to the Toledo men’s basketball team’s Saturday. The Rockets woke up while the moon was high and roosters slept, departing from the university at 4:30 a.m. for a flight to Atlanta, and then onto Nassau. Their Delta Boeing 737 touched down in the Bahamas at 1:45 p.m., just in time for a light practice at the Baha Mar Performing Arts and Convention Center.
Toledo roster for Winterfest alumni game announced

The Toledo Walleye have announced the roster for the upcoming alumni game against the Detroit Red Wings alumni. The exhibition game will be played outdoors at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Winterfest event.
'Hard for people to forget': Liberty Center kicker Carly Roth embraced by community after big moment

LIBERTY CENTER — Carly Roth embraced the biggest moment of her life with remarkable calmness. She was then embraced by a swarm of well-wishers in a wild celebration. Moments after booting a game-winning 27-yard field goal that lifted Liberty Center to a sensational 38-35 upset of No. 1-ranked Archbold in a regional semifinal on Saturday, Roth was mobbed.
Boozy buckeye treats for the big game

For the first time in forever, as Princesses Elsa and Anna sing in Frozen, my Michigan Wolverines were going to head into Saturday’s game against Ohio State’s Buckeyes with a hope of winning.
BGSU hockey power play clicking early in CCHA schedule

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team’s series last weekend didn’t go as planned. Despite the 9-2 and 5-3 defeats at No. 3-ranked Minnesota State, there was one bright spot that doubled as a continuation of a recent trend early in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play.
Walleye dominate the Iowa Heartlanders 6-1

The Walleye dominated in every facet against Iowa on Saturday night, breezing to a 6-1 romp over the Heartlanders. Toledo picked right up where they left off in Friday's 5-1 home win over Iowa. They scored three goals in the first period and built a 3-0 cushion — just like Friday.
