Area Sports Wrap

The Clarinda cross country teams sent eight of the 10 coverage area athletes to the state meet highlighting the fall sports season. Five of the eight from Clarinda and seven of the 10 state cross country qualifiers are on the Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first team and a second team. The team is made up of cross country, football and volleyball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights of the season.

CLARINDA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO