Basketball

Area Sports Wrap

By Greg Flint
Newsbug.info
 6 days ago

Parke Heritage ends the season with a record of...

www.newsbug.info

Newsbug.info

Covington defeats Indiana School for the Deaf in Girls’ Basketball

Covington hosted the Indiana School for the Deaf in girls’ basketball in the Trojan’s Middle School Gym and picked up their first win of the year, defeating the Orioles 42-27. At this point in the season, especially with a young team, Covington head coach Travis Brown says he is looking...
COVINGTON, IN
suntimesnews.com

November 9 River Region Sports Wrap

CHESTER — The Chester High School Lady Jacket Volleyball Team closed out its regular season with an overall record of 15-12 and a record of 5-5 in the inaugural season competing in the Cahokia Conference, Illinois Division. In the final Week 9 of regular season competition the Lady Jackets split...
EDUCATION
mountainjackpot.com

Fall Sports Wrap-Up in Woodland Park

Local Teams Fail to Net State Titles, But Exceed Previous Records. Now that all of the high school fall sports are officially over, the results prove that local athletes put on quite a show during the 2021 season, especially after being interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, on paper...
WOODLAND PARK, CO
MLive.com

Vote for Muskegon-area fall sports Athlete of the Week for Nov. 3-9

MUSKEGON – It’s time to highlight the standout performers on local cross country courses and volleyball courts as we wind down the fall sports season in the Muskegon area. The Muskegon-area fall sports Athlete of the Week fan poll was compiled by nominations from local coaches and game reports submitted over the past week. Now, it’s time for the readers of MLive and the Muskegon Chronicle to decide who gets top billing.
MUSKEGON, MI
#Benton Central 62#Southmont#Parke Heritage 55#Riverton Parke 29#Parke Heritage 64#South Newton
Kenosha News.com

High school boys volleyball: County programs prove sport is a rapidly growing one in the area

GREEN BAY — High school boys volleyball is alive and well in Kenosha County. Look no further than last weekend’s WIAA State Tournament at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Indian Trail and Central both represented the county after winning their respective conferences, the Southeast and Southern Lakes, and the Falcons surprised just about everyone except themselves by making it all the way to the state championship match last Saturday, Nov. 6, before losing in five sets to Milwaukee Marquette.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
clarindaherald.com

Page County Newspapers 2021 Fall Sports All-Area Team

The Clarinda cross country teams sent eight of the 10 coverage area athletes to the state meet highlighting the fall sports season. Five of the eight from Clarinda and seven of the 10 state cross country qualifiers are on the Page County Newspapers Fall Sports All-Area Team. The team consists of 20 athletes, 10 boys and 10 girls, evenly split between a first team and a second team. The team is made up of cross country, football and volleyball athletes and all Clarinda, Essex, Shenandoah and Sidney athletes are eligible. At least one boy and one girl are required from each school. The team is revealed here after we look back at a few highlights of the season.
CLARINDA, IA
Newsbug.info

Warriors win Tip-Off

CISSNA PARK—The teams all converged on Cissna Park Jr. Sr. High School Saturday for the final day of the Tip-Off Tournament. The Watseka Warriors earned a spot in the championship game against Armstrong-Potomac when they defeated cross county rival Milford. Prior to the beginning of their game the teams has some business to take care of. Bismarck-Henning (2-2) handled Momence (0-4) winning 49-19. Cissna Park (2-2) played Tri-Point (1-3). The Timberwolves came out on top of that mathup winning 57-17. Bishop McNamara and Milford both entered their game with a 2-1 record. The Bearcats won 46-34 moving to 3-1. The final game of the tournament featured the Armstrong-Potomac Trojans and the Watseka Warriors. The Warriors won a close match-up 32-29.
CISSNA PARK, IL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salisbury Post

Area Sports: Javon Hargrave Day at North Elementary School today

SALISBURY — Today will be Javon Hargrave Day at North Rowan Elementary School. Hargrave won’t be there, although he’s expected to call in at 1 p.m. A parade will be held, and students will wear Hargrave wristbands. Teachers will wear Hargrave T-shirts and masks. SIGNERS. South Rowan baseball standouts Nathan...
SALISBURY, NC
epcan.com

Sports Wrap-Up

The Grizzlies lost 24-21 against Denver South on Friday (Nov. 5) in the first round of the CHSAA 4A state football playoffs. They did not progress to the second round. The Trojans will play against Golden in the second round of the CHSAA 4A state football playoffs this Friday (Nov. 12).
SPORTS
Leader-Telegram

Area sports roundup (11/9): Stanley-Boyd leads local squads with 5 All-Region selections

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association unveiled its All-Region teams for the 2021 season, and several local players were included. Stanley-Boyd led the way with five selections in quarterback Carsen Hause, wide receiver and linebacker Brady Potaczek, defensive end Jacob Nesterick, defensive back Lucas Smith and kicker Michael Karlen. Menomonie had four picks: offensive lineman Max Hildebrandt, tight end Noah Feddersen and linebackers Gavin Exner and Brooks Brewer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Leader-Telegram

Area sports roundup (11/10): UW-Stout men's basketball team improves to 2-0

The UW-Stout men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 this season with a 107-64 drubbing of Northland College on Wednesday in Ashland. Jon Ciriacks poured in 20 points and pulled down six rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Drew Scott added 11 points and six rebounds, and Jackson Noll chipped in with 11 points. Chippewa Falls native Jacob Walczak scored 10 points.
ASHLAND, WI

