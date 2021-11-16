ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Miami Claps Back At Fan For Criticizing Her Walking Off Stage At Revolt Summit

 6 days ago

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Over the weekend, fans of the City Girls were stunned and confused when Yung Miami abruptly walked off the stage during her performance with JT at the Revolt Summit.

Putting down the microphone on the DJ table and walking off with her middle finger apparently up and about, Miami seemed to be bothered about something as she walked off stage with JT looking somewhat confused about her actions.

After fans began calling out Yung Miami for walking out on them, the “Rap Freaks” artist responded to one fan who criticized her for walking off on a crowd who paid to see her. Taking issue with the fan’s opinion on the matter, Miami bluntly said “Girl the show was over! What you wanted me to stand there and smile? F*ck you!”

Seems to be a touchy subject for Miami at this point. JT for her part addressed the situation as well and in a now-deleted tweet explaining, “I wasn’t confused that Caresha walked off. I knew the show was over I was confused on how to end the show being that it was a very short show. & we both walked to separate ends of the stage to sat bye to everybody my side was just further from the exit.”

Well, looks like those are the best answers were going to get. Could there be drama brewing in City Girls’ city? We hope not but stay tuned because this could just be the beginning of something we didn’t see coming.

