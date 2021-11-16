Associate/Sr. Associate Corporate Development – aTyr Pharma – San Diego, CA

Catalent Pharma Solutions in San Diego is currently hiring a QA Associate I, Manufacturing on swing shift (M-F from 11:30am-8pm). From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Tue, 23 Nov 2021 22:51:20 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Position Overview: Catalent hires people with a passion to make a difference to the health of millions of people globally. Your expertise, coupled with…. From Catalent Pharma Solutions – Tue, 23 Nov 2021 22:51:09 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
We are seeking to recruit a skilled biochemist or molecular biologist with experience developing methodology to characterize novel protein interactions. From Office of Intramural Training & Education – Wed, 24 Nov 2021 00:08:12 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
This person will assist in decontamination efforts and maintain laboratory cleanliness. Preparation of media and general lab stock solutions/buffers. From Cue Health – Wed, 24 Nov 2021 00:36:32 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Bachelor of Science degree or above in biotechnology, cell biology, immunology, oncology or other related disciplines. Sitting for long periods of time. From Indeed – Tue, 23 Nov 2021 01:24:08 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Associate’s degree in chemistry/biochemistry, or other related area, with 2 years of working experience in related biotech product development or manufacturing. From BioLegend Inc. – Mon, 22 Nov 2021 23:36:33 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Oversee the development of data management documents (e.g., Data Management Plans, edit checks, data validation specifications, data transfer agreements). From MEI Pharma – Sat, 20 Nov 2021 01:40:15 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Help to develop and evaluate candidate therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, IBD, Type 1 Diabetes and Asthma. From Sorrento Therapeutics – Fri, 19 Nov 2021 21:57:03 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Largest Urban Commercial Site on California Coast Will Feature Innovative Smart Glass. Faribault, Minnesota — November 17, 2021 — Two industry disruptors have joined forces for San Diego’s most groundbreaking real estate project. SageGlass, the global leader in electrochromic glass, was chosen by IQHQ, a premier life sciences real...
You will work in a team of 7 scientists to meet the needs of Debut’s rapid strain engineering and optimization. Dental, health, and vision insurance. $95,000 – $115,000 a year. From Indeed – Fri, 19 Nov 2021 03:27:25 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Ph.D. with at least 5 years or B.S. with at least 15 years of relevant experience is required, preferably in pharmaceutical or biotechnology sectors. From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Fri, 19 Nov 2021 02:08:13 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Associate Scientist II will be responsible for production of RNA and performing experiments aimed at improving quality of self amplifying RNA. From Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 14:07:39 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
This position will report directly to the Director of Immunology and will play a vital role in the translation of our novel cell therapies to the clinic. From Shoreline Biosciences – Wed, 17 Nov 2021 09:42:53 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Must have excellent attention to detail, communication, organizational, and independent. Strong track record of attention to detail. From Fate Therapeutics – Thu, 18 Nov 2021 02:13:34 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
We are looking for a highly motivated, interactive and creative scientist (BSc. or MSc.) with a strong drug discovery background to join our team. From Indeed – Tue, 16 Nov 2021 21:05:54 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
New tools are required to understand how genes interact with the environment to improve how we develop drugs, diagnose patients, and combat outbreaks. From Quantum-Si – Tue, 16 Nov 2021 21:05:26 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
No laboratory experience is necessary, just a desire to learn technical skills and become proficient in common laboratory practices and procedures. From EMSL – Tue, 16 Nov 2021 15:53:44 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Clinical Scientist role contributes to the design, execution and interpretation of Artiva’s clinical trials. Assist in the medical monitoring of trial data. From Artiva Biotherapeutics – Sat, 13 Nov 2021 09:21:07 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The individual will be responsible for the review of any documentation associated with the release and stability data of drug substance and drug product. From Mirati Therapeutics Inc – Sat, 13 Nov 2021 01:13:06 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
The Protein Sciences Group in San Diego supports Vertex’s drug discovery programs through cutting-edge biophysics and structural biology-based approaches. From Vertex Pharmaceuticals – Fri, 12 Nov 2021 17:24:01 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.
Comments / 0