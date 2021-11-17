ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postmortem exam confirms Alabama toddler’s death as homicide

By Hannah James
 5 days ago

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) – The Opelika Police Department released an update on the Opelika Death Investigation that occurred Friday, Nov. 12.

Opelika Police Detectives and Lee County Coroner’s Office opened an investigation on the death of a 2-year-old female.

The Alabama Department of Forensic Science performed a postmortem examination that confirmed the child died from multiple blunt force trauma. The examination ruled the death as a homicide.

Yesterday, the names of the mother and a male acquaintance were released after the two were arrested in the murder of the two-year-old child.

The investigation is ongoing and those with information are asked to share information by one of the following:

  • Detective Division at (334) 705-5220
  • Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665
  • Lee County Coroner’s Office at 334-737-3620
  • Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App
