Iowa State

Bielema tests positive for COVID, will miss Iowa game

By Scott Leber
 5 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois coach Bret Bielema has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday.

Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms during the day. He said he is vaccinated and received a booster shot last week. Bielema said without elaborating that he would be as present as possible for Saturday’s game through technology.

Assistant head coach George McDonald will be in charge during Bielema’s absence. Bielema said he hopes to return to the team next week.

