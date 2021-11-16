Neats place at state meet

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The season is over for Edgewood High School’s undefeated football team. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association ruled the Crusaders had been using an ineligible player this season and, as a result, they must forfeit all football games this year. The ruling also knocks the team out of the state playoffs.
This coming Saturday, the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans will be in Columbus to take on No. 4 Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in determining the Big Ten East champion. Let’s flashback to 2015 when the Spartans used a last-second field goal to shock...
The Northwest Nighthawk boys cross country team came home from the State Class A meet Saturday, Nov. 6, with the third-place trophy. “They ran a patient race, coming through in 13th place at the one-mile checkpoint, sixth at the two-mile marker and kept fighting to finish third overall, edging out fourth place by three points,” said head coach Kirk Swanson.”
The Gilmour Lancers’ running program continues to make history. Two runners, Gilmour sophomore Amy Weybrecht and junior Claire Valenza finished in 16th and 17th place respectively to become all-Ohioans to lead Gilmour to place fourth at the Division III girls’ cross-country state meet last Saturday morning at Fortress Obetz. The...
The 2021 Western Wayne Athletic Conference girls’ swim championship meet was held on Friday. Annapolis finished in second place with 278 points and Crestwood finished third for the day with 215 points. The meet champion was Redford Thurston (290) while Redford Union (136) placed fourth and Garden City (77) rounded things out in fifth place.
Two members of the Annandale High School cross country team, Salvador Wirth and Olivia Minear, competed in the Minnesota State High School League Cross Country Championships Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. This year Annandale moved up to Class 2A for the first time, competing against larger schools.
The gameplan for the Northfield girls swimming and diving team at the Section 1AA championships is simple: advance as many swimmers as possible out of Wednesday’s preliminaries before letting it loose in Friday’s finals at the Rochester Recreation Center. With 32 swimmers (four for each of the eight teams) entered...
Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker was the first to realize his dream of winning the individual title at the Class 3A Boys State Cross Country Championship, which was hosted by St. Olaf College on Saturday, Nov. 6, would not come true. “I had the whole last mile to realize [I...
Two Arlington runners placed in the top 10 of the Boys 3A cross country championships held Nov. 6 at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco. Senior Brandon Moore placed second in the race running 15:34 and senior Aiden Emerson placed 10th running 16:12. Overall, the Eagles placed seventh. “That’s a...
The state cross country meet kicked off on Friday morning with races from the 1A classification. Montague County had five runners from three schools competing in those races. The top finisher was Saint Jo junior Collin Thomas. His third time competing at the state race resulted in Thomas grabbing his first individual medal by finishing 10th overall with a time of 17:11.
Tiger cross country sent a full slate to compete at the state championship meet, held at Albuquerque Academy, Saturday, November 6. The Tiger’s girls’ team qualified as a team to compete while Dylan Simpson, the sole boy Tiger on the team, qualified as as individual runner, and went as well.
For the first time in school history, the Ambleside boys’ cross country team competed as a team in the TAPPS State Cross Country Meet on Nov. 1 in Waco. In their first appearance in the TAPPS championships, the Skylarks finished ninth as a team, thanks to solid efforts from Elijah Junker, Alex Ludwig and the rest of the Skylark runners.
Due to COVID protocols, the 2020 OHSAA Division III state cross-country meet did not allow for any crowds. Then Hawken freshman Nick Garcia-Whitko only qualified as an individual so it was a lonely race for him as he placed 67th. For the 2021 state meet, sophomore Garcia-Whitko was not by...
The Maricopa High School swim teams had their best showing in the four-year history of the program at the state championships 5-6 at Mesa’s Skyline High School Aquatic Center. The Rams had six individual swimmers and four relays qualify for the state meet in which the girls finished 20th and...
WATERFORD, Conn. - Graduate student John Reed finished fourth overall and junior Matt Lecky was eighth to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team to third place at the 2021 NCAA Division III Mideast Regional Championship. The Engineers, ranked No. 19 in the nation, had 82 points, which trailed only No. 4 Williams College (54 points) and No. 12 Middlebury College (68).
The Raymond Seagulls came up one set short of a berth in the state-championship game and eventually finished in fourth place of the 2B State Volleyball Tournament on Friday at the SunDome in Yakima. Raymond (18-4 overall) opened Friday’s competition with a state semifinal game against No. 6 Walla Walla...
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. – Ethyn Council led Volunteer’s boys cross country team to a sixth-place finish in Friday’s Class A-AA TSSAA State Cross Country Championship at Sanders Ferry Park. Council ran the hilly 5K course in 17:31.67, the fastest time of any local runner. “The boys finished sixth as a team,...
