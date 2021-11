SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A San Joaquin County Doctor was convicted Friday of illegally prescribing controlled substances, such as opioids, to patients, said the Department of Justice. The 78-year-old doctor, Edmund Kemprud of Dublin, was a licensed physician who worked in areas around the East Bay and Central Valley. According to the Department of Justice, “Kemprud prescribed highly addictive, commonly abused prescription drugs, including Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and Oxycodone – outside the usual course of professional practice and not for legitimate medical purpose. The controlled substances affect the central nervous system and may only be prescribed when medically required.” From the evidence introduced...

